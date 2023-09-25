Word in the street: Changes mooted for club

Wouldn't it be a nice feeling if you were a politician and people, the press, news reporters were saying wonderful things about you.
People are quick to criticize, but slow to praise, so it is time to look at the character, the work ethic and listen to the views of the politician before we praise them.
Following her much publicized speech at the National Press Club recently, Jacinta Nampijinpa Price has been showered with praise.
Ms Price is staunchly loyal to the aboriginal cause and has become a staunch advocate for voting NO, basically saying there is no need for this proposed 'Voice', as representation for Indigenous people is more than adequate.
I like the way Ms Price doesn't waft around challenging questions, but is direct in her responses - unlike some politicians.
Jacinta Nampijinpa Price is a rising political star attracting praise for her positive stance on issues.
Peta Credlin has gone so far to say for her stance on misguided separatism, Ms Price is a national hero. Discussing Ms Price in the streets the other day, the person I was talking to said she should become our Prime Minister, a companion then chipped in 'President'. Couldn't go wrong.
WITS
Word has it that changes could be afoot at the Recreation Club.
The word amalgamation has come into play and you haven't got to look far to see how that works with Young Services Club taking over the Golf and Bowls Clubs, and Cowra Golf and Bowls Clubs also recently agreeing to an amalgamation.
I can recall many years ago the Recreation Club being in difficulty and a possible merger with the Ex-Services Club being mentioned.
A worrying time for all concerned with hopefully good resolutions being achieved.
WITS
A thoughtful Facebook post.
A fellow says, "So let's get this straight, I go to the grocery store and buy 500 grams of sliced ham in a plastic bag, a loaf of bread in a plastic bag, 2 litres of milk in a plastic container, a store made salad in a plastic tub, plastic bottles of mustard and tomato sauce but they won't give me a plastic bag to carry it home, because the plastic bag is bad for the environment. Same at the hardware store, screws, nails, even tools in plastic.
WITS
A chap rubs a bottle and a genie pops out and says, "You've got one wish."
The fellow replies, "I've always wanted to go to Hawaii, but I'm afraid to fly and get very seasick. Could you build a bridge so I can drive there?"
The genie replies, "That's impossible! How would the supports reach the sea bottom? Think of another wish!"
"Okay, then I wish that I could understand women." The genie says, "You want that bridge to be two lanes or four?"
WITS
During my check-up I asked the doctor, "Do you think I'll live a long and healthy life then?" He replied, "I doubt it, somehow Mercury is in Uranus right now." I said, "I don't go in for any of that astrology nonsense!"
"Nor do I", said the doctor, "my thermometer just broke in your backside."
WITS
Can you believe, dialogue leading up to the 'Uluru Statement from the Heart' was an invite only affair and the traditional owners of Uluru weren't invited and didn't even know the event was happening?
WITS
Woolfest this weekend.
