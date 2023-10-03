Founder guest at function

Rural Women's Day Ltd (RWD) will host an events in Young this year thanks to support from Squadron Energy.
Australia's leading renewable energy company is sponsoring the RWD event to help connect rural and regional women through community, collaboration and celebration.
RWD founder and director, Jackie Elliott said she was grateful for the support from Squadron Energy.
"It is support like this that allows us to continue evolving the not-for-profit Rural Women's Day community and to host events for rural women to start conversations, reduce isolation and inspire ideas," Ms Elliot said.
"This will help us run three events for three rural communities with the opportunity to network with 300 rural and regional women."
Squadron Energy's senior project manager Jessica Petersen said supporting regional communities was at the heart of Squadron's values and it was a privilege to be involved with these events.
"We are committed to providing benefits to rural and regional communities and we are thrilled to be supporting an organisation that provides a platform for rural women to come together," Ms Petersen said.
"The wellbeing of communities is a core component of our work, and our engagement with local communities is genuine. That's why this opportunity resonates with us as it is providing an opportunity for women across rural communities to feel empowered to make a difference in regional NSW."
For the fourth consecutive year, Pip Hill will be hosting Rural Women's Day in the Hilltops Region on October 15.
It will include a delicious long lunch by Table and Delights, and a line-up of guest speakers including Rural Women's Day founder Jackie Elliott, editorial director of Graziher, Victoria Carey, artist and gardener Colleen Southwell and local Emcee Sarah Sullivan.
The event is at Grove Estate Wines from 12pm to 4pm on October 15, 2023.
More information on the event, including ticket purchases, can be found at ruralwomensday.com.au/shop
