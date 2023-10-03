Boorowa News
Home/News/Local News

Founder guest at function

October 4 2023 - 8:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rural Women's Day director Jackie Elliot will be one of the speakers at the Women's Day event in Young.
Rural Women's Day director Jackie Elliot will be one of the speakers at the Women's Day event in Young.

Rural Women's Day Ltd (RWD) will host an events in Young this year thanks to support from Squadron Energy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.