Food hub opens in Boorowa to help locals in difficult times

To assist local people in these financially difficult times, Boorowa now has a Community Food Hub, and it is already proving to be popular.
The Hub is situated on the corner of Park and Brial Streets, and has been established by Kathy McLennan of the Boorowa Rock'n'Wood Nursery.
The project offers free groceries to anyone who has a need for them.
With the cost of living increasing, many people are finding it difficult to balance their budget, and Food Hubs have been established in many towns to provide assistance to anyone who might be in need.
Kathy said that at the moment the project was rather small with just three plastic boxes with groceries.
"However, there has been a lot of interest, lots of people are coming to get groceries, and members of the community are donating items, which is great!"
She said that she and a group of friends had been discussing the prospect of such a project for some time, and she finally decided to get the scheme going, encouraged by the generosity of a friend who made a large donation.
"So I made a big sign, attached to the fence on the street corner near my Boorowa nursery."
Kathy is hopeful that the Hub will develop further with the addition of fresh produce, as well as meat and dairy products.
The motto of the Community Food Hub is "Take what you need...leave what you can."
Or in other words, anyone is welcome to come and get groceries, and everyone is encouraged to donate groceries if they can.
For more information contact Kathy at the Rock'n'Wood nursery.
