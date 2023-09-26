Boorowa News
Food hub opens in Boorowa to help locals in difficult times

Debbie Evans
By Debbie Evans
September 26 2023 - 3:29pm
Kathy McLennan of the Boorowa Rock'n'Wood Nursery has established a community food hub to help locals through difficult times.
To assist local people in these financially difficult times, Boorowa now has a Community Food Hub, and it is already proving to be popular.

Local News

