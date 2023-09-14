Boorowa News
Home/News/Local News

Gentle exercise classes starting at club

September 14 2023 - 2:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bernadette McGrath recently completed training allowing her to deliver the gentle exercise program at the Ex-Services Club.
Bernadette McGrath recently completed training allowing her to deliver the gentle exercise program at the Ex-Services Club.

Boorowa residents who would like to be more active are invited to attend a new gentle exercise class starting on Wednesday, 20 September, at the Boorowa Ex-Services Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.