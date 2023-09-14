Gentle exercise classes starting at club

Boorowa residents who would like to be more active are invited to attend a new gentle exercise class starting on Wednesday, 20 September, at the Boorowa Ex-Services Club.
Bernadette McGrath, a well-known Boorowa local, has recently completed training with Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) to lead the gentle exercise class as a volunteer.
"Gentle Exercise is a great way to improve your balance and flexibility in a fun, friendly social setting," said Bernadette. "Everyone is welcome to come and join in!"
MLHD Health Promotion Officer, Barb Manwaring, said the classes are ideal for people who have thought about getting involved in gentle exercise run in a very friendly environment.
"We know the importance of regular physical activity to maintain good health, and this is a great chance for community members to take part in a low cost and fun program offered locally," Barb said.
"The class is ideal for people who have always thought about getting involved in gentle exercise and Boorowa is very fortunate to have Bernadette running these low-cost classes for her community."
Classes will run weekly on Wednesdays at 10.30am, starting on Wednesday, 20 September, at the Boorowa Ex-Services Club.
Participants are asked to bring a gold coin donation per class to assist with program running costs. Participants in the classes should wear comfy, stretchy slacks, exercise leggings or jogger pants. Shoes should be joggers or gym shoes with cushioned soles.
For more information about the Gentle Exercise class commencing in Boorowa please contact Bernadette on 0427 853 933.
For any other information about any physical activity classes provided by Murrumbidgee Local Health District please contact Barb Manwaring, Health Promotion Officer, on 0429 638 323 or visit www.activeandhealthy.nsw.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.