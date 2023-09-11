How AI could impact us

Only a fortnight ago I included in the column the rather frightening path Artificial Intelligence (AI) is taking us, how jobs could be lost, even in the area of medicine. AI is definitely going to have a big impact in the future.
Just when things seem bad, they can get worse. I discovered the results of a survey commissioned by Campaign for AI Safety. Wait for it - one in five believe AI will kill us all. A majority think AI creates more problems than it solves and - one in five think it could make humans extinct in two decades (that's 20 years).
Undoubtedly the work force will change. Progress has already illustrated that. As regards the results of the survey, really scary thoughts, but human extinction - that seems a little dramatic and one in five have probably overstated their concerns.
WITS
I have genuinely felt that we are doing plenty for our Indigenous people, the vast amount of money spent annually on their welfare is well in excess of $30billion.
This is all very well, but as I have also mentioned in the past, there can be wastage associated with these funds. This, and all government expenditure, should be audited.
It was heartening to read two letters to the Telegraph Sunday September 3. Scott (on line) said, "I'm all for improving the lives of the indigenous community - and the first step would be an audit of taxpayer funds to identify waste and stop it.'
Peter from Tolga said, "Leave the constitution alone, audit the spending and get rid of socialism. Then the gap will become self-closing."
For your clarification, socialism defines as 'a political and economic principle that community as a whole should have ownership and control of all means of production and distribution'.
Scott and Peter, I am with you and add, we should be concentrating on uniting our great nation, not creating division.
WITS
It's about a month before we have to vote in the referendum. I've got plenty more to say about this proposal but hopefully will leave it alone for a couple of weeks.
There is a strong feeling out there supporting my views and I must thank all the people who have sent me, or made me aware of material.
I hope everyone saw the full version of the Uluru Statement as published in the Telegraph of September 5. A huge read but enlightening. This and other clippings I will try to have nearby most times. Some interesting reading and you've only got to ask.
WITS
Peppers coffee and antiques in Pudman Street has gone and thank you Aaron and Lauren for your service. Peppers gone but has risen as of last Saturday, September 9 re-opening as 'Holly's Coffee Shop' to be run by Kimberly Collins and husband Charlie with some sisterly help. Opening at 8.00am and operating initially seven days a week serving popular Campos Coffee and maintaining that open feel.
I wish Kimberly and Charlie the best.
WITS
A doozy of a storm Thursday of last week, then a doozy of a blackout that lasted 17 hours. I have a theory this was a government conspiracy to educate us in blackout management when all our reliable power generation services are turned off - and renewables failed.
Then again, it could have been lightning, there was plenty of that. Still like the government conspiracy theory, we will probably need blackout management the way things are going.
