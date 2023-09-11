Boorowa News
Home/News/Local News

How AI could impact us

By John Snelling
Updated September 13 2023 - 8:11am, first published September 11 2023 - 10:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Congratulations to the Rovers on their historic Premiership win on the weekend. Photo Canberra Region Rugby League.
Congratulations to the Rovers on their historic Premiership win on the weekend. Photo Canberra Region Rugby League.

Only a fortnight ago I included in the column the rather frightening path Artificial Intelligence (AI) is taking us, how jobs could be lost, even in the area of medicine. AI is definitely going to have a big impact in the future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.