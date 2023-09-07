Boorowa Newssport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Into the big dance

By Sand Boy
September 7 2023 - 4:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Boorowa Rovers will play the grand final this weekend.
The Boorowa Rovers will play the grand final this weekend.

They have had to take the long road to the Grand Final, but the Boorowa Rovers have booked their date with destiny this Saturday when they take on the Crookwell Green Devils for the George Tooke Shield.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.