Into the big dance

They have had to take the long road to the Grand Final, but the Boorowa Rovers have booked their date with destiny this Saturday when they take on the Crookwell Green Devils for the George Tooke Shield.
In another highly entertaining clash last Saturday, the Rovers overcame a second half fight back by the Bungendore Tigers to win by 32-22.
In front of one of the biggest crowds ever at a Rovers match, it appeared as though extra time may have been needed for the second consecutive week with the score locked at 22 all.
But two late tries sent the parochial crowd into a frenzy as they realized for the first time in over two decades, Boorowa would play in a Premiership decider.
It's been forty long years since Boorowa last won a title way back in 1983 which the club did celebrate with a re-union of these players earlier in the season. Maybe, just maybe, this could be an omen.
Last Saturday was always going to be tough, and from the outset, Bungendore forward pack came out firing.
There big front rowers plowed their way into the Boorowa pack that in turn showed no fear. Both sides committed errors in the first five minutes, but it was Bungendore that made Boorowa pay the price with a converted try to Luke Colquhoun for a 6-0 lead.
Boorowa struck back quickly when Matt Canellis crashed over for a converted try to make it 6 all.
Boorowa took the lead for the first time in the twentieth minute when Jayden Cutting placed a perfectly weighted kick behind the defensive line to regather and score.
Cooper Cross converted for a 12-6 lead.
Just three minutes later, some strong running by the Bungendore forwards had Boorowa back peddling and it was Jason Colber who went over for a converted try to make it all square at 12-12.
Despite the best efforts of both sides, that's the way it stayed until halftime.
After the break, an overzealous Bungendore Tiger ended up in the sin bin for a high shot which proved costly for Bungendore.
Jayden Cutting exposed the overlap caused by one man down when he threw a nice ball to Adam Hinds on the wing who raced across untouched for a four pointer and a 16-12 lead.
Boorowa made the Tigers pay again when just three minutes later, Matt Canellis, on the back of some good ball movement, found a yawning gap to run through and score untouched.
Cooper Cross converted, and the Boorowa fans started to believe the Grand Final spot was theirs.
However, Bungendore had other ideas and when the Tigers incredibly won a scrum against the feed, they managed to score in the corner to reduce the lead to 22-18.
With sixteen minutes left, Tigers center Ben Jeager muscled his way over for an unconverted try and again the scores were locked up at 22 all.
Suddenly the match had a familiar scenario for the Rovers and extra time may well have been likely. It was a place the Rovers didn't want to go again and with just 11 minutes left, a superb cut out pass by Nic Stephens to the pace ace Will Fahey saw the Rovers flyer juggle the ball successfully before grounding it.
At 26-22 to the Rovers, local supporters still needed their blood pressure pills close by, as any wrong play with time ticking away, could be fatal.
However, it was Boorowa who would drive the final dagger in the Tigers hearts, when who else, but Jayden Cutting jinked, weaved and twisted his way over the Bungendore stripe and send the home crowd into raptures.
At 30-22, with just three minutes left, the Rovers fans could book their bus tickets to Crookwell.
Cooper Cross delivered the last rights with the conversion and the Tigers knew they were gone.
To their credit, the Tigers really came to play, and their forwards threw everything at the Boorowa defense, only to be repelled by the Rovers time and time again.
There were many outstanding performances by Boorowa, but again Jayden Cutting proved the difference with his kicking and passing game, despite the best efforts of the Tigers to shut him down.
The Boorowa forwards were outstanding as the big Bungendore pack ran relentlessly at them all day.
The depth on the Boorowa bench has been crucial all season and when called upon, these players have continued the magnificent work of the starting thirteen.
The best and fairest points went to Jayden Cutting with three points, Nic Stephens got two points and Matt Canellis picked up one point. Jayden Cutting was voted players player.
Boorowa 32, Matt Canellis 2, Jayden Cutting 2, Adam Hinds, Wil Fahey Tries, Cooper Cross 4 goals defeated Bungendore 22, Luke Colquhoun, Jason Kolber, Jesse Collins, Ben Jager tries, Ben Jager 3 goals.
The league tag preliminary final saw Cootamundra too good for Crookwell by 30-0. Cootamundra now face the defending Premiers Harden who beat the Cootamundra Bullets by 36-0 two weeks ago.
This is the second Grand Final on Saturday. The tip: Harden by 18.
The first Grand Final on Saturday will feature Harden Worhawks against The Queanbeyan Blues in the Katrina Fanning Shield, Tier 2.
The Blues advanced to the Grand Final after beating the Tuggeranong Bush Rangers 28-8 in the final last week. An upset would not surprise here but the tip is Harden by 10.
George Tooke Preview
The George Tooke Shield grand final winner is harder to pick than this week's Powerball numbers.
Both teams have the credentials to be worthy champions.
Crookwell will start slight favourites having won the minor premiership but more importantly securing home ground advantage.
They will be well rested having played just once in the past three weeks. However, this can be a help or hinderance depending on your train of thought.
Crookwell also has big game experience as defending Premiers having defeated Bungendore last year in a close decider. They have dangerous players all across the park as do the Rovers. Crookwell's Cameron Picker at five-eighth, will prove the biggest danger with his deft kicking and the ability to engineer an attack from anywhere on the park.
Their fullback Charles Dawson will be one to watch when chiming into the backline.
The Crookwell forward pack is very mobile much like the Rovers.
Led by the experienced Dion Aramoana, the ball running Jayden Eddy and Andy Leonard, they will be a handful for the Rovers defence.
Boorowa go into the game battle hardened after three grueling semifinals in three weeks.
Fortunately, they have been relatively unscathed by major injuries and by this time of the season most players carry some sort of niggle.
The Rovers will have learnt from the loss two weeks ago to Crookwell, when too many penalties may well have cost them the game.
Field position and field goals in the later stages could be crucial in the dying stages as this game will be close.
Boorowa has scored 30 points or more in their three finals matches and given an even share of possession, the Rovers should have enough fire power to score plenty of points in the big one. This is where ball control and discipline will be crucial. Any unplanned trips to the sin bin could prove fatal.
No doubt Crookwell will target Rover's half back Jayden Cutting and attempt to limit his kicking prowess. They will also look to shutdown Cuttings partner in crime, Austin Power, who has been electric at fullback all year. However, closing one gap opens another and the Rovers have strike power across the park with the likes of Mick and Adam Hinds and Nic Stephens creating headaches for their opposition.
Boorowa has plenty of weapons out wide with the pocket rocket Wil Fahey finishing many backline raids with tries this year. Alex Stewart has been inspirational in leading his team and the now veteran Murray Armour has enjoyed his best season ever.
Murray has been the heart and soul of the Rovers both on and off the park for many seasons and will inspire the young guns Matt Canellis and Cooper Cross who have relished their roles with the Rovers. Hooker Hamish Scott is the quiet assassin in defense and his guidance of the Rovers attack from dummy half has gone a long way in contributing to the team's success.
Although they are playing away from home, the Rovers will be buoyed by their fourteenth man, their loyal supporters. Make no mistake, the players will look to their army of Rovers fans to inspire them in those tough final minutes when the fuel tank light comes on and they are running on empty.
If this encounter is as good two weeks ago when Crookwell won by a point, it will be worth travelling many a mile for. Don't be surprised if extra time is needed again but the tipsters say, Rovers to win by four.
It has taken an army of players to get Boorowa this far and here is all the squad that have done so well. In all, the Rovers have used 29 players to get to the Grand Final.
Alex Stewart (Captain Coach), Blake Anderson, Murray Armour, Joseph Banks, Matthew Black ,Ryan Buckley, Matt Canellis, Josh Carmody, Matt Carnell, Tom Carnell, Trent Crawford, Cooper Cross, Jayden Cutting ,Will Fahey Harry Grant, Brady Halls, Adam Hinds, Jack Hinds, Mick Hinds, Will McGuiness, Tristan Mears, Zac Patterson, Austin Power, Jacob Prosser, Jared Prosser, Ben Roberts, Hamish Scott, Nic Stephens, and Will Sullivan.
You don't win a competition with just seventeen players, and this season the depth that Boorowa has had is the reason why they are going to Crookwell on Saturday.
The Rovers have taken their supporters and indeed the Boorowa community on a great ride this season and now they have just one more bridge to cross. Win or lose, this team should be immensely proud of their achievements this year.
There will be buses heading down to Crookwell for the very reasonable price of $25. Please contact the Courthouse Hotel on 63853005 to reserve your seat. The bus will be leaving at 11.30 am sharp.
See you all in Crookwell, when history will be made, and the drought is finally broken.
