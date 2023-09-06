Word in the street: ACT law change impacts

Just when you thought we were living in a pretty crazy world, Murphy's Law says it will get crazier. I can only assume the ACT is aiming to become the basket case of Australia.
Recently gas was not to be used in new homes/premises, then wood fires to be outlawed.
Banning two things that make life a bit better in those bitterly cold Canberra winters, take that in, then the crem de la crem of craziness - decriminalization of drugs.
Drugs are a scourge on society, creating huge opportunities for crime, thus one can expect a steep rise in the crime rate and resultant societal carnage. Phil Davis of Grabben Gullen in a letter to the editor (Telegraph) summed this decision up pretty well saying, "The proposal will turn the ACT into a zombie land. This cannot end well."
WITS
Did I hear it right or had we actually slipped back into April, April 1 to be exact - April Fools' Day? Did you hear it? Australia should adopt New Zealand as our seventh state.
Many Kiwis have made Australia home so something must have some appeal, but the whole country calling Australia home, I can't see it and neither, I think, could a country full of Kiwis. Must have been an out of date April 1 - a little joke.
Then I got to thinking, surely someone couldn't be thick enough to come up with such a proposal. I did hear it was a politician - now that could explain it!
WITS
I appreciate the views of Warren Mundine and Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, two very proud Indigenous Australians speaking out against the proposal to have an Indigenous Voice in Parliament, speaking out with a loud NO.
Jacinta Price, as have many others, reminds us there is nothing stopping us consulting with Indigenous communities now through land councils, NIAA, Coalition of Peaks and more. Plenty of scope for Indigenous people to be heard.
In this proposal for the Voice, reference is made to a 'Makaratta Commission'. Makaratta literally means, as Jacinta Price points out, 'Spear in the leg', a punishment for wrong doing. How that word fits with unity, equality, peace or harmony is beyond me.
Jacinta Price is concerned there is a hidden cost in the Voice proposal that can only further divide us. She speaks against the proposal saying she is fighting against a bad amendment, she wants it stopped so we keep together and not divide. We are one as equals - I'm with Jacinta Price there.
WITS
A casual comment about redhead myths led to this piece of nonsense. Start with redheads are witches, turn vampires when they die, are unlucky, have no soul, have fiery tempers, bees sting redheads more, they bruise more easily, the blood of a redheaded man creates gold paint, they're mutants and finally, redheads are going extinct.
Now redheads, ignore these and other myths, debunk them and rejoice in the fact, today, red hair is admired and respected.
WITS
A guy said to God, "God, is it true that to you a billion years is like a second?" God said yes. The guy said, "God, is it true that to you a billion dollars is like a penny?" God said yes.
The guy said, "God, can I have a penny?" God said, "Sure, just a second!"
WITS
Don't miss the Rec Club's Cars on the Green Car Show and markets, September 9, 10.00am to 2.00pm - bargains and buggies.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.