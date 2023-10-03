Boorowa Newssport
Picnic races return to Young Saturday

October 4 2023 - 8:17am
Racing action returns to Young after a three year break for the running of the Burrangong Picnic Races this Saturday.
After a three year hiatus due to a mix of COVID-19 restrictions and poor weather, the much-anticipated Burrangong Picnic Races are back in Young, promising a fantastic day of racing on October 7.

