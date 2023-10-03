Picnic races return to Young Saturday

After a three year hiatus due to a mix of COVID-19 restrictions and poor weather, the much-anticipated Burrangong Picnic Races are back in Young, promising a fantastic day of racing on October 7.
With a jam-packed schedule of entertainment, attendees can enjoy a six-race program, with the first race scheduled to kick off at 1:15pm.
President of the Burrangong Picnic Race Club Committee, Nick Duff, expressed his enthusiasm for the long-awaited event, saying, "the Committee and I are so excited to finally host a race meet and we hope the community gets behind this cracker day after the long break".
Online entry is $20. Tickets will be $25 at the gate on the day. Children under 16 years of age are free.
Tickets can be pre-purchased via the link - https://www.trybooking.com/CLCMG.
Racegoers are invited to dress to impress and secure a fashions in the field spot.
Categories and guidelines include:
Miss Contemporary (Aged 18+):
Interpret current trends with style. Spring carnival attire. Attention to detail is a must. Headwear is essential. Judges will be looking for confidence.
Lady of the Day (Aged 18+):
Embrace timeless elegance with a touch of personality. Spring carnival attire. Preferably covered shoulders. Headwear is essential. Judges will be looking for poise and posture.
Most Outstanding Milinery:
Showcase a strong sense of style and design. Highlight quality workmanship. Ensure your headpiece complements your outfit.Judges will consider originality and wearability.
Best Dressed Couple (Aged 18+):
Both individuals should stand out and coordinate effortlessly. Men's outfit should include a suit or jacket, tie or bow tie. Ladies, ensure your outfit includes headwear and complementary accessories
Best Dressed Gentleman (Aged 18+):
Opt for a jacket, tie, or suit. Hat is optional. Focus on race day spring fashion and accessorize with finesse.
Best Dressed (Aged 14 and under):
Judges will be on the lookout for vibrant, bold styles with a splash of personality. Ensure the look is age-appropriate. Bonus points for incorporating a headpiece.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.