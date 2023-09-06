Woolfest Silver Jubilee plans well underway

The Boorowa Irish Woolfest is celebrating 25 years since its inception and plans are now well in hand for the Festival's Silver Jubilee celebrations on the October long weekend.
Woolfest Chair, Susan Corcoran, said the organising committee has been working feverishly to prepare a program fitting for the Silver Jubilee.
"Our programs have been distributed spreading the word on what we have in store for festival goers.
"Amongst the many highlights will be the return of popular modern Celtic band, Limerick, and their dancers who wowed the crowds last year.
"We are also pretty excited to have over 50 stalls booked in offering food, a range of handmade goods and other items, many are returning favourites but there will be a mix of new faces too," Susan said.
"Other attractions such as the wood chop and working dogs will be back to keep visitors entertained and add their unique touch to the program.
"Our major event, 'The Running of the Sheep' will be a woolly affair this year too, with a mob of 150 full wool merino sheep making their debut at Woolfest, courtesy of Alan Munns of M H Premium Farms.
"Sheep with wool tend to be calmer and run more slowly, so this year we hope The Running of the Sheep will allow spectators plenty of time to take in the event.
"Merryville Stud have previously supplied our sheep, but due to a clash in shearing schedules, weren't able to come on board this year. We are incredibly grateful for their past support.
"The Running of the Sheep is also a fundraiser for the St Josephs Community Council and the school is gearing up for ticket sales ahead of the event and on the day. We hope you'll be on a winner." Susan said.
Woolfest is an enormous day for local business and we're aware that it is as daunting as it is exciting.
The Boorowa Business Chamber are reminding people not to put off preparations for the big day and to offer support during a busy time; starting with a few easy tips:
Start planning now, if you haven't already. How will you get your business involved? Will you offer promotions?
Do you need to consider a streamlined service for the day? (e.g. the cafes sometimes operate as takeaway only, with limited menus). How can you capitalise on the busiest day of the year and make it easier to manage?
Consider advertising - prepare and schedule social media posts for the lead up to Woolfest and have one less task to worry about. You should notify the Woolfest Committee of any promotions for extra advertising.
Confirm staff and helpers at your disposal to plan for that extra traffic.
