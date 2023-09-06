Boorowa News
Woolfest Silver Jubilee plans well underway

September 7 2023 - 12:33am
The Boorowa Irish Woolfest is celebrating 25 years since its inception and plans are now well in hand for the Festival's Silver Jubilee celebrations on the October long weekend.

