Word in the street: Jobs succumbing to AI

I picked up on an article in the paper last week that really can strike alarm and lead to concern as to where we are headed in this ever increasing technological world.
Just getting over that shock, television that evening carried a similar report. If your area of employment is in a banking, a finance or insurance clerk, book keeping, check out operator, telemarketing or work of a similar ilk, do you realise automation could see 1.3million lose their jobs by 2027.
Six thousand jobs are currently assessed as being susceptible to automation. It's not all doom and gloom, it is estimated Australia needs in the vicinity of 370,000 more people working in AI and other technologies now.
With reduction in the number of employees, especially apparent on farms as technology evolves, one has to ask oneself, 'Is modern technology making humans redundant?'
With an increasing rise in the demand for age care facilities, and of course workers, it is anticipated there could be, or as is anticipated will be, a shortfall in workers. Will AI (Artificial Intelligence) be the answer?
Apparently that is an affirmative. Medical or patient information, you can now talk to these machines and some can even make a diagnosis such as detecting Alzheimer's Disease.
Boy! This is sounding like a 2080 sci-fi story. How scary!
Imagine, in for removal of an appendix, a growth, a brain operation and in waddles a robot to anaethetise you, followed by another robot to perform the operation and you scream, 'OH FOR THAT HUMAN TOUCH!"
A well-attended trivia night was enjoyed by a good crowd Wednesday of last week August 23.
Congratulations to the organisers, Boorowa Central School Year 12 students, you did yourselves and the school proud.
A good percentage of the money raised will be donated to Canteen, an Australian national support organization for young people living with cancer. I believe the money raised stays in this community with some helping year 12 to enjoy their farewell. So good to see these young people recognizing the needs of people beyond their immediate circle.
Almost September and that means the Australia Day Committee will meet to begin to organize Australia Day 2024.
The meeting is set down for Tuesday, September 12, 7.30pm, Boorowa Ex-Services Club. The committee always welcomes new members.
One very important reminder is that Australia Day, a day very important in our calendar, is a day when we acknowledge Boorowa and district's finest, people doing wonderful things in and around town and district.
Citizen of the Year, Young Achiever, sporting champions, Australia Day Awards, think of someone, jot their name down in your little black book and nominate them come December.
For information on any aspect of Australia Day, contact Sharon Meere or myself.
'Into the Valley of Death rode the six hundred.' A line from the poem about 'Charge of the Light Brigade', but in our current idiom, applicable to 'Charge of the Chris Bowen Brigade'.
Minister for climate change and energy, Bowen is surely rushing us into a crisis with his blind charge to renewables, electric cars and the such.
All wonderful notions, but too rushed in implementation.
