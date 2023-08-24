Accounting for startups: How to set up your startup for success

Accounting for startups isn't just about keeping the books; it's about setting up for success, strategising for growth, and unlocking potential.

This is branded content.

The startup journey is one fraught with mixed emotions. On the one hand, you're embarking on an exciting mission to bring your vision to life through hard work, determination, and innovation.



On the other, you'll face several challenges along the way, stretching your skills and, sometimes, overwhelming you. It's an admirable pursuit, no doubt. And fortunately, there are ways you can set up your startup for success, by knowing when and where to get the right support.



Herein lies the importance of professional accounting services - the unsung heroes behind many successful startups.



A professional accounting firm in Sydney can support you with services like business accounting, business tax accounting, corporate advisory, and even an outsourced CFO to streamline your startup's growth and reduce your stress. Let's explore.

Build your startup on solid ground

Are you at the beginning of your startup journey? It's crucial to set up an accounting system that can grow with you. It's far easier to start slow and build a system that works from day one, than it is to try to fix messy books further down the line.

Foundational accounting includes everything from setting up your business banking facilities and a cloud accounting suite, to designing a chart of accounts that is specific to your business's needs. This can also include registering your company for GST, when the time is right.

A strong foundation is key to maintaining financial order as your business grows. This will prevent cash flow problems and provide an accurate view of your startup's financial health at a glance. The support of an experienced accounting firm in Sydney can help you put these foundational pieces in place and ensure smooth sailing from the get-go.



Navigate challenges with good financial management

As your startup gains momentum, the importance of precise financial management becomes more and more apparent. Tasks like reconciling bank accounts, credit cards, and general ledger entries quickly pile up and can feel overwhelming, particularly if you're not a numbers person.



The benefit of having these finances in order is that you are able to see your financial position at a glance, and make faster, well-informed decisions about your business's future.

It's also worth mentioning that your regulatory responsibilities like BAS/IAS reconciliations and lodgements are critical to stay compliant with taxation law. Improper lodgements can result in fees and penalties. So, entrusting these tasks to professionals can free up more of your time and prevent money lost to mistakes.

Keep a human touch while streamlining your finances

When your startup is growing, it can be hard to "let go" of certain activities. Often, business owners worry over whether another person will maintain tasks and activities to the same high standard. But, this evolution of your journey as a business owner is essential to your growth. After all, you simply can't do it all!

When it comes to finance, a human touch is particularly important to maintain good working relationships. The best accounting service providers understand this deeply, and work with your suppliers, contractors, and staff to streamline payments, generating sales invoices, collecting cash, and managing payroll with care. Expert accountants will ensure that these critical functions run smoothly without causing any friction.

Beyond Basics: Value-adding accounting services

A trusted accounting firm in Sydney can support you with far more than just number-crunching. The best firms offer additional services like tax compliance, R&D expertise, fringe benefits tax, and corporate advisory strategies. These 'add ons' provide you with valuable insights and strategic direction that can significantly boost your growth trajectory.

Conclusion: Power your startup's success with professional accounting

Plot out your startup journey with confidence with the support of a professional accounting firm in Sydney. With a solid foundational setup and the ability to tap into advanced financial management and strategic advisory at a moments notice, you are free to focus on your core competencies and take your business to new heights. The result is a startup that is not just surviving, but thriving and ready to expand.