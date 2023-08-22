Boorowa News
Home/News/Local News

New titles hit the shelves at the Boorowa Court Houe arts and crafts co-op

Debbie Evans
By Debbie Evans
Updated August 22 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 12:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Boorowa Arts and Crafts Co-operative member, Joy Mattress, with some of the extensive collection of books for sale at the Boorowa Court House Arts and Crafts shop.
Boorowa Arts and Crafts Co-operative member, Joy Mattress, with some of the extensive collection of books for sale at the Boorowa Court House Arts and Crafts shop.

The Boorowa Court House Arts and Crafts Co-op has added three new titles to the collection of books they have for sale relating to Boorowa.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Debbie Evans

Debbie Evans

Journalist

I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.

Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.