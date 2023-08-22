New titles hit the shelves at the Boorowa Court Houe arts and crafts co-op

The Boorowa Court House Arts and Crafts Co-op has added three new titles to the collection of books they have for sale relating to Boorowa.
The first is "At War with My Father" by Lynette Ramsay Silver which is based on the memoirs of local man Fred Howe and his daughter, Dianne Elliot. The next book is "Every Life's A Story and This is Mine" by Stephen Oxley, described as a larrikin's memoir and the third is "A Taste of Heaven" the Boorowa CWA Centenary Cookbook which also features information on the history of the Boorowa CWA.
The Boorowa Court House Arts and Crafts Co-op has a selection of second hand books for sale with all proceeds going to Endometriosis Australia. In store you will also find beautiful handiwork and crafts created by locals and light refreshments are available.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
