Rovers storm into qualifier

They have become the entertainers of the George Tooke Shield and last Saturday was no exception as the Boorowa Rovers ripped the heart out of the Bungendore Tigers with a six try second half onslaught that saw the home team win convincingly their qualifying semi final 36-6.
The win now sets up a mouth-watering clash with the Crookwell Green Devils this coming Saturday at Crookwell. The prize for the winner is a trip to the grand final whilst the loser will still live to fight another day and play the winner of Harden and Bungendore the following week.
Last Saturday was a tale of two halves. The first half saw the defence of both teams dominate with neither team able to cross the stripe. Both sides had their opportunities only to see their attack break down at crucial stages. As the halftime whilst blew, with unusual scoreline of 0-0, it seemed as though it may be a case of who scores first, wins.
But whatever was in the cool aid at halftime, it certainly did the trick as the game really opened up in the second stanza.
Six minutes into the second half it was the Rovers Nic Stephens, who steamed onto a backline movement to cross for a converted try. Just a minute later, fullback Austin Power carved up the Bungendore defence to score and extend the lead to 12-0. Bungendore pulled a try back shortly after to make it 12-6 but that was all she wrote for the Tigers.
Boorowa began to dominate the last 20 minutes and when Nic Stephens scored his second try, the game was as good as over. There would be no Bungendore revival as was the case a month ago when the teams met. Rovers' winger Will Fahey produced a nice break of 40 metres before Will McGuiness stormed over from close range to make it 24-6.
Next to join the try scoring queue was Rover's stalwart, Murray Armour who planted the ball close to the sticks for a well-deserved try to make it 30-6 before Will Fahey scored a long range try from 60 metres out mesmerising the Tigers with some good footwork to complete the 36-6 victory. Of note was the goal kicking of Cooper Cross who landed some towering conversions from the sideline in tricky conditions.
Again, there wasn't a player who didn't contribute, with the Boorowa bench and depth being superb when called upon. The standout in attack was fullback Austin Power with his incisive running proving almost untouchable by the Bungendore defence. Jayden Cutting was exceptional at half back producing a brilliant kicking game and a 40/20 kick at a critical stage of the match. Will Fahey was everywhere creating headaches and the return of Nic Stephens gave the backline even more fire power. The forward pack didn't take a backward step despite the Tigers trying to out muscle the smaller Boorowa line up. Skipper Alex Stewart led by example whilst young gun Mat Canellis can only be described as the "Rocky Balboa" of the Boorowa side. Despite being consistently hammered and knocked down, Matt kept on coming at the Tigers forwards inspiring his team. Trent Crawford has made a successful transition to the second row this season with some solid running and defence whilst Matt Back adds some starch to the team as an impact player off the bench. The forwards hunted as a pack and will need to do the same this weekend. Cooper Cross has the ball on a string at the moment and his goal kicking could be crucial in the big games ahead.
The best and fairest points for last weekend went to Austin Power with three points, Jayden Cutting two points and Will Fahey one point. Will Fahey got the Players Player.
Boorowa 36, Nic Stephens 2, Will Fahey, Murray Armour, Austin Power, Will McGuiness tries, Cooper Cross 4/4 Goals, Jayden Cutting 2/2 Goals defeated Bungendore 6.
In last Saturday's elimination semi-final, the Harden Hawks made a statement by coming back from 14-4 down to win 32-14 against the North Canberra Bears. This puts an end to the Bears season whilst Harden now make the tough trek to Bungendore on Saturday in another sudden death semi-final.
The grand final qualifier promises to be a tight contest. The teams have met once this season which Boorowa won 16-8 at Boorowa. Crookwell have had plenty of big game experience in recent years compared to the Rovers and no doubt the Green Devils are always a tougher prospect at home.
Plenty of factors will play a part in this game and it may well come down to which team can best complete its sets and control territory through their kicking games. Crookwell have had the week off and will be fresh, but the question for debate of whether the week off is a help or hindrance has been unanswered since the game began. Boorowa is on a roll and hold no fears of their opposition, despite the Green Devils home ground advantage. Rovers to win by 4.
The minor semi-final is also an intriguing contest. Bungendore must regroup quickly after suffering shell shock from the Rovers attack whilst Harden have plenty of momentum from their win on the weekend. The big advantage for Bungendore is that they are at home and Mick Sherd oval has been a fortress in recent years. The Tigers will use their bigger physical pack to destroy the Hawks up front but the more mobile smaller Harden forwards will look to run the Bungendore pack into the ground.
Momentum is a huge factor in a final's series and it's a tall order for Bungendore to recover so quickly. The Hawks will be buoyed by their comeback from the dead last week and provided they can contain the Bungendore pack; they might just cause a minor upset. Harden to win by 4.
In the league tag last weekend, Bungendore completed a bad day for the North Canberra Bears winning 22-16, whilst Cootamundra beat Crookwell 20-16 in the qualifier. This will now see Cootamundra play Harden in the major semi-final whilst Bungendore play Crookwell in the elimination minor semi-final.
Meanwhile, the action last week continued Sunday, when the Boorowa girls under 17's tackle team defeated South Coast by 16 - 0 after leading by 10-0 at halftime. Eliza Taylor posted the first try for Boorowa before Isabella Piper crossed for a try just before halftime. Indy Bedford was the sole try scorer in the second half extending the lead whilst Indy Heard landed to conversions to complete the 16-0 score. It was a great win for the girls considering they had just one player on the bench all game.
These two teams are the front runners in the competition and will meet this weekend in a qualifying semi-final at Canberra, with another tight clash is expected. If Boorowa can repeat their defensive effort from last Sunday, they will advance. Boorowa to win by 8.
This Saturday's George Tooke Shield will be played at the Crookwell recreation ground at 2.15 pm with a huge crowd from Boorowa expected to make the trip. If you are keen to go down but may not have transport, please look for details on the Rovers Facebook page or contact the Rovers at the Courthouse Hotel for details. We will get you there somehow, the more support the better. This is the most significant game in local rugby league for many years, so let's get the side across the line.
