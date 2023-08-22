Rovers storm into qualifier

Again, there wasn't a player who didn't contribute, with the Boorowa bench and depth being superb when called upon. The standout in attack was fullback Austin Power with his incisive running proving almost untouchable by the Bungendore defence. Jayden Cutting was exceptional at half back producing a brilliant kicking game and a 40/20 kick at a critical stage of the match. Will Fahey was everywhere creating headaches and the return of Nic Stephens gave the backline even more fire power. The forward pack didn't take a backward step despite the Tigers trying to out muscle the smaller Boorowa line up. Skipper Alex Stewart led by example whilst young gun Mat Canellis can only be described as the "Rocky Balboa" of the Boorowa side. Despite being consistently hammered and knocked down, Matt kept on coming at the Tigers forwards inspiring his team. Trent Crawford has made a successful transition to the second row this season with some solid running and defence whilst Matt Back adds some starch to the team as an impact player off the bench. The forwards hunted as a pack and will need to do the same this weekend. Cooper Cross has the ball on a string at the moment and his goal kicking could be crucial in the big games ahead.