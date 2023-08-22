Boorowa Newssport
Rovers storm into qualifier

By Sand Boy
Updated August 22 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 12:54pm
They have become the entertainers of the George Tooke Shield and last Saturday was no exception as the Boorowa Rovers ripped the heart out of the Bungendore Tigers with a six try second half onslaught that saw the home team win convincingly their qualifying semi final 36-6.

