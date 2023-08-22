Essential vitamins and where to get them

it's imperative that you understand which vitamins are essential, and where to get them. Picture Shutterstock

It's no secret that your body needs a sufficient quantity of vitamins in order to maintain good health. Generally speaking, you should be able to get enough of the essential vitamins and minerals through your diet. However, vitamin deficiencies can crop up out of nowhere, regardless of how balanced your diet is.

Depending on the vitamin and the severity of the deficiency, you might experience an array of physical and psychological symptoms. Left untreated, severe vitamin deficiencies cause long-term health consequences. So, for the sake of your physical and mental well-being, it's imperative that you understand which vitamins are essential, and where to get them.

We'll also cover common symptoms and complications resulting from specific vitamin deficiencies.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D is produced by your body when you're exposed to direct sunlight. It helps your body absorb calcium, among other functions. As you know, too much sun exposure is bad for your skin and may result in cell damage that increases your risk of skin cancer. Therefore, you have to find the right balance.

For most people, spending 30-45 minutes per week in the sun is sufficient. Wearing sunscreen is fine, although some studies indicate that your body may produce less vitamin D as a result. It's difficult to get enough vitamin D through your diet alone; you really do need the sunlight.

In some areas, it can be hard to get adequate sun during certain months of the year. If you find yourself in this situation, consider a vitamin D supplement.

Symptoms of vitamin D deficiency include:

Fatigue

Recurring illness or infections

Hair loss

Bone and muscle pain

Depression

Anxiety

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is also known as ascorbic acid. It's an antioxidant that protects your cells from damage and bolsters your immune system. It's also important for wound-healing and maintaining oral health. Foods high in vitamin C include:

Citrus fruit

Strawberries

Bell peppers

White potatoes

Guava

Pineapple

Brussels sprouts

Broccoli

Vitamin C deficiency is relatively uncommon because so many different foods are rich in it. Those with a poor diet have an increased risk.

Here are some common symptoms of vitamin C deficiency:

Bruising and bleeding

Weight gain

Slow wound healing

Bad skin (dry, bumpy, discoloured)

Fatigue

Irritability

Bone and joint pain

Vitamin A

Vitamin A plays an important role in eye health, white blood cell production, bone health, and the regulation of cell development. It's easy to get enough vitamin A by eating a nutritious diet. Foods high vitamin A include:

Leafy green vegetables

Carrots

Tomatoes

Sweet potatoes

Squash

Pumpkin

Red bell pepper

Cantaloupe

If you're deficient in vitamin A, you may experience one or more of the following symptoms:

Vision problems

Infertility

Skin problems (dryness, itchiness, etc).

Stunted growth in children

Recurring infections

A severe, prolonged vitamin A deficiency can lead to serious medical complications including blindness.

B vitamins

There are eight essential B vitamins. The most important are B6, B12, and folate (aka folic acid). In general, the B vitamins are found in animal products, including cheese and milk. You can also get vitamin B6 from soybeans, wheat germ, oats, and bananas.

Foods rich in folate include broccoli, Brussels sprouts, leafy green vegetables, peas, and chickpeas.

For people who abstain from eating animal products, it may be necessary to supplement vitamin B, particularly B12, which helps with DNA synthesis, energy production, and other critical functions. With that said, B12 deficiency is widespread, even among people who eat animal products.

Symptoms of B12 deficiency are wide-ranging. They include but are not limited to:

Fatigue

Weakness

Headaches

Depression

A pins and needles sensation

Impaired concentration

Memory problems

Difficulty concentrating

Sexual dysfunction

If your B12 levels are low, you should incorporate a supplement into your diet. As with vitamin D, vitamin B12 is widely available in stores and online.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E, aka tocopherol, is an antioxidant that helps develop red blood cells, maintain eye health, promote reproduction, and maintain skin health, among other things. A wide variety of foods are rich in vitamin E including nuts, soybeans, sunflower seeds, spinach, wheat germ, mango, avocado, and asparagus.

Vitamin E deficiency is rare and typically due to an underlying condition such as celiac disease or pancreatitis. Symptoms include:

Impaired coordination

Vision problems

Muscle weakness

Suppressed immune system

Numbness

Vitamin K

The primary function of vitamin K is to assist in the production of proteins required for blood clotting. It also helps with bone metabolism and calcium regulation. Good sources of vitamin K include green leafy vegetables, blueberries, soybeans, vegetable oils, cheese, and eggs.