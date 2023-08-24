Fire service members recognised for their dedicated service

More than 25 members of the Rural Fire Service (RFS) South West Slopes Zone (SWSZ) were recognised for their dedication and achievements at a special ceremony in Cunningar on Saturday.
Local firefighters Ken Chudleigh of the Frogmore Brigade was recognised for 70 years and four months service and Phillip Baer of the Frogmore and Kenyu Brigades, was recognised for 45 years service.
Assistant Commissioner, Jayson McKellar, presented 11 Long Service Medals, five National Medals, nine National Emergency Medals and one Humanitarian Overseas Service Medal at the event.
Assistant Commissioner McKellar said the medals, recognising more than 350 years of combined service, are a proud acknowledgement of the commitment shown by these individuals over the years in New South Wales, and abroad.
"We recognised members for long service tenures ranging from 10 to 70 years of service, with a special mention of Ken Chudleigh from Frogmore Brigade for his momentous 70 years of service to the RFS," he said.
"Ken has been a member of the Frogmore brigade since 1954, having attended his first fire that same year. The fire was on Len Russell's place where Ken recalls using leather beaters which assisted in containing the fire nicely.
"Ken has played a major role in the brigade including a period of over 50 years as Captain and 15 years as Deputy Captain, only stepping down from this role in June 2022.
"Undertaking the Captaincy role for 50 years is an exceptional level of service. Ken's sustained level of leadership is to be celebrated and is ability to ensure the Frogmore brigade was willing and able to serve the community at a drop of a hat, for such a long time, is extraordinary.
"A lot of Ken's firefighting history is prior to electronic record keeping. Ken is a lifelong resident of the Frogmore area and received the RFS Long Service 50 years clasp in 2011 and Life Membership of the Frogmore Brigade.
"I am very privileged to be awarding the National Medal to Ken today. Thank you Ken."
Ken received a National Medal and clasps in recognition of his service.
Phillip Baer was also presented with a National Medal and clasps to recognise his 45 years of service.
Assistant Commissioner McKellar in making the presentation to Phillip said, "Phillip Baer has been a member of the NSW RFS for more than 22 years. He is currently holding the role of Group Captain in the Hilltops Local Government Area and is an active member of the Frogmore and Kenyu Brigades.
"Phillip is not only an active member of the firefighting side of the RFS, but is also highly involved with the RFS Association and is serving his second term as the Human Service representative (HSR) for the South West Slopes Zone(SWSZ).
"Phillip was also elected the HSR for Area Western during his first term as a HSR.
"He has assisted the Fire Control Centre with capturing information, been involved with WHS Audits of all SWSZ Fire Stations, was the SWSZ representative for the RPAS trail, assisted with training of volunteers and is involved in various SWSZ planning and management committees.
"Records indicate that Phillip has attended 74 incidents as a fire fighter and IC of incidents previous Section 44 incidents with the SWSZ.
"Phillip was previously the Assistant Commissioner of the Australian Federal Police. His dedication in protecting the community and ensuring safety of his fellow peers has continued from his time in the Police Force to the NSW RFS.
"Phillip has received a National Medal. 1st and 2nd clasps from his time with the AFP, an RFS Commissioner's Commendation for Service in 2011, the Australian Fire Service Medal in 2016 and the Premiers Bush fire Emergency Citation in 2020. Phillip is a diligent, dedicated and supportive member of the NSW RFS and a worthy recipient of the National Medal." Assistant Commissioner McKellar said.
"I would like to also personally extend my gratitude to the seven members being recognised for their sustained or significant service during the devastating 2019/20 fire season, who received their National Emergency Medal. Members of the South West Slopes played an integral part in the firefighting response during the 2019/20 fire season and rose to the challenge to protect communities," Assistant Commissioner McKellar said.
Assistant Commissioner McKellar also presented a Humanitarian Overseas Service Medal for services rendered in Canada in 2017. "Alwin Remington of the Boara and Wambanumba Brigades is to be congratulated for representing not only the RFS, but Australia when he was deployed to assist our Canadian counterparts."
