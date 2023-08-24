Boorowa News
Home/News/Local News

Fire service members recognised for their dedicated service

Debbie Evans
By Debbie Evans
August 24 2023 - 2:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ken Chudleigh (second from left) receiving his National Medal from Assistant Commissioner Jayson McKellar AFSM, local Member Steph Cooke and Hilltops Mayor, Marg Roles.
Ken Chudleigh (second from left) receiving his National Medal from Assistant Commissioner Jayson McKellar AFSM, local Member Steph Cooke and Hilltops Mayor, Marg Roles.

More than 25 members of the Rural Fire Service (RFS) South West Slopes Zone (SWSZ) were recognised for their dedication and achievements at a special ceremony in Cunningar on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Debbie Evans

Debbie Evans

Journalist

I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.

Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.