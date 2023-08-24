Word in the street: Challenges for business

I have been amazed by the number of times recently that business owners, and everyday citizens, have expressed their concerns regarding the operation of businesses in the current economic climate.
Income for businesses is down largely due to the financial struggle in our homes affecting spending.
Higher in the concerns of business operators is the cost of running with rent and power costs becoming a real issue as is the difficulty to attract staff.
It is becoming apparent people don't want to work because what they can get on the government handout makes work most unappealing.
The word I hear continually is that unemployment payments are too high, the public is screaming this, but are governments listening?
Apparently not.
WITS
The Matilda's magic run came to an end with the semi-final loss to England, but the fervour generated by our ladies' soccer team was amazing.
One could not be more impressed than seeing the coming together of seemingly an entire nation in support of the Matildas.
They did us proud and will have learned a lot that could carry women's soccer into future competition at the highest level.
What more can one say than, 'Keep the dream alive.'
WITS
What a contrast in our great nation, one providing a great unity pulling our population together. Turn to another page, a notion that is tearing our nation apart. What is this enigma creating this great division - the Voice.
I keep hearing the call to scrap this referendum, calls that it is not needed, a waste of money, taking government attention away from the real issues and more.
I myself have said to get rid of this notion being forced upon us, the Aboriginal people are already quite well cared for. Let us all work for unity and avoid division.
WITS
On Paramedics last week was a woman who collapsed at work suffering severe pain caused by Endometriosis, a painful disorder in which tissue that usually lines the uterus grows outside it. The lady was hoping to avoid a probable hysterectomy and expressed concern at the problem facing many women.
As her pain was relieved, the woman came out with a classic statement, 'I often wish I'd been born with a penis.'
WITS
Jay, an American, was commissioned to write a book about famous churches around the world. Jay thought he would work his way across America, starting in Ohio.
On his first day taking photographs, he noticed a golden telephone mounted on the wall with a sign that read '$10,000 a call.'
Intrigued, he asked a priest what the phone was used for. He was told it was a direct line to Heaven and you could talk to God.
Across America Jay went and found a golden phone in each church. Jay travelled across Europe, England, Japan and New Zealand and in every church he saw the same golden phone with the same sign, '$10,000 a call'.
Jay moved on and landed in Australia where he again found the same looking golden phone, except the sign read '40 cents a call'. Jay approached a priest and told him he had seen these golden phones worldwide but the price was $10,000 per call so he asked, "Why is it so cheap here?"
The priest smiled and answered, "My son, you're in Australia now, this is Heaven, so it's only a local call."
