Hilltops Mayor says she will stand again for top job

Hilltops Mayor, Margaret Roles, will stand again for the top job of Mayor at next month's elections.
"I've been asked to stand again by several councillors, and I will, but it will be up to all the Councillors whether I'm elected again," she said.
"I've seen my role as Mayor of Hilltops as really trying to pull the different communities of Hilltops together as one, so that everyone feels they are included, and setting the tone for the possibilities of our beautiful Hilltops.
"While I've been very focused on bringing the community together, I have also been promoting Hilltops away from here. It is very rewarding to see the Hilltops growing, capitalising on its proximity to Canberra and Sydney and becoming respected as a future leader.
"The restructure of Council was enormous and the transition of the restructure wasn't easy, but it has us moving forward with the updating of skills and procedures, the resolution of issues and bedding down of the Council. We are also seeing a lot of grant projects coming to fruition which means facilities in the Hilltops are really first class.
"Now, as the community is being asked to consider a Special Rate Variation, I would ask them to think about where we are now and how we want to see Hilltops grow. The whole state is a sea of red in local government, and it is important we consider how we will provide services that everyone expects for the future.
"Reflecting on my time as Mayor, I think the most enjoyable aspect of my role has been working in the community, and getting an understanding of the depth of our social capital and seeing how community supports community.
"I am also very aware of the contributions of the Councillors I work with, seeing them grow and work together to represent Hilltops especially over the last 12 months. Leading into Council elections next year, I would encourage people to consider standing. We need to see people on the Council of different ages, with diverse skill sets and backgrounds, diversity makes for a strong and robust democracy. I am very optimistic for the future of Hilltops," Mayor Roles said.
