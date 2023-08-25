Busy time for Boorowa gymnasts

This competition was followed by the Regional trials held at Dubbo for selection to represent the Western Region at State in October. Ivy Corkhill, Pippa Sherwood and Ruby Walsh competed in level 3. Ivy and Ruby achieved their best score on beam with Ruby gaining equal 3rd place. Pippa's best apparatus score was on floor where she also gained equal 3rd . There were 53 competitors in Level 3 and Ruby placed 7th overall and Pippa 12th overall.