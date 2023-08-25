Busy time for Boorowa gymnasts

Gymnasts from the Boorowa Gymnastic Club have been busy over the past weeks travelling long distances to two different competitions.
Anna and Charlotte Cockburn and Lara Rathjen travelled to Newcastle to compete in the Combined High School gymnastics competition. They were part of the Riverina team which placed 2nd overall in Level 4. Lara and Charlotte received their highest individual apparatus score on Vault and Anna on beam. Charlotte placed 5th overall and Anna 14th.
This competition was followed by the Regional trials held at Dubbo for selection to represent the Western Region at State in October. Ivy Corkhill, Pippa Sherwood and Ruby Walsh competed in level 3. Ivy and Ruby achieved their best score on beam with Ruby gaining equal 3rd place. Pippa's best apparatus score was on floor where she also gained equal 3rd . There were 53 competitors in Level 3 and Ruby placed 7th overall and Pippa 12th overall.
The Level 4 competitors were Anna Cockburn, Claire Corkhill and Lara Rathjen. Lara's highest apparatus score was on vault and Anna and Claire on beam. Anna placed 6th on beam and 8th on floor. All the girls improved their performances and scores from previous competitors. We are awaiting confirmation for teams for State.
