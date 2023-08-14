Boorowa News
Home/News/Local News

Workshop to focus on financial planning

Updated August 15 2023 - 1:25pm, first published 9:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dianna Jacobson who will present a two day financial planning workshop during Sheep Week in Crookwell at the end of the month.
Dianna Jacobson who will present a two day financial planning workshop during Sheep Week in Crookwell at the end of the month.

A two day financial planning workshop will be held in Crookwell as part of Sheep Week at the end of August.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.