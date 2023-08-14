Rugby season ends for the Boorowa Goldies

Another season has comes to an end in a heartbreaking loss in the qualifying final for the Boorowa Goldies.
Against Blayney in last weekend's semi the Goldies were defeated 19 to 15 - that's four years running that the Goldies have missed the grand final by one win.
It was a tough and tight game in Blayney with the Goldies opening up a lead before before allowing Blayney to race away with the game in the second half.
The Goldies scored first through a masterful piece of work from Jamie Golden's boot finding a flying mullet of Josh Dean to beat five blokes to score under the sticks.
Adam Hick scored out wide a few minutes later and the Goldies were in control.
A return try to Blayney and then a soft try under the sticks on halftime hurt the boys to have the score 15-12.
Blayney controlled the game in the second half with a solid game of possession rugby and excellent kicking choices.
There were moments that the Goldies looked like they could put points on, however, Blayney scored the only try of the second half and put an end to Boorowa's season.
George Chudleigh, Keagan Size, Josh Dean, Hamish McGuinness, Michael Berry, Tom Anderson and Toby McGrath were in their usual dominating form all across the park.
The Boorowa crowd were unbelievable, and the whole club says thank-you for your incredible support this week and every week.
A special mention to Andrew 'Cheese' Corcoran and Benny Johnson, who coached the final Goldies game on Saturday as they now hang up their Boorowa coaching boots for the time being.
Thank you for a great six seasons of dedicated service and we look forward to celebrating at the Boorowa Rugby Club Presentation Night on Saturday, September 2 (put it in the calendar). Keep watching the Goldies facebook page for more details as they come to hand.
3 Points and Player's Player this week went to Chris Miller, Patrick Burns, Jarrod Ohara, Liam Walker, Troy Jeffs, Hayden Edwards, Nicholas Palmer, Chris Geike, Michael Stephen, Brad Rose and all the Goldies faithful and The Tattersalls Boat Race Crew.
See you in 2024 for another run around and a few more
#HeartofGold
