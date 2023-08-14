Boorowa Newssport
Rovers into semi qualifier

By Sand Boy
Updated August 16 2023 - 8:17am, first published August 14 2023 - 11:48am
The Boorowa Rovers stormed into the George Tooke Shield qualifying semi-final this weekend when they defeated archrivals the Harden Hawks by 20-16 at Mclean oval in Harden last Saturday.

