Rovers into semi qualifier

The Boorowa Rovers stormed into the George Tooke Shield qualifying semi-final this weekend when they defeated archrivals the Harden Hawks by 20-16 at Mclean oval in Harden last Saturday.
Boorowa led the match all day, but Harden never relented in an entertaining spectacle for the parochial crowd.
The win saw Boorowa leapfrog Harden into second spot and gain the all-important double chance in the final series.
It also means Boorowa will play at least one semi final at home this weekend against Bungendore with the winner to advance to a grand final qualifier against Crookwell the following Saturday.
Boorowa established a 12-6 lead at halftime and despite the Hawk's best efforts, the Rovers were never going to relinquish the lead.
Whilst Boorowa have always been able to score plenty of points, a key to their success this season has been the improvement in their defence.
Yet again it was a great all-round team performance by Boorowa but the three points in the best and fairest poll went to Cooper Cross who has dominated opposing forward packs this season.
Hamish Scott picked up another two points as he continues a stella season.
Matt Canellis got two points as well whilst the consistent Mick Hinds got one point. Cooper Cross got the Players Player award.
Boorowa got through the game with minimal injury concerns and should be close to full strength going into the final series.
Boorowa 20, Austin Power, Will Fahey, Mick Hinds and Matt Canellis tries, Cooper Cross 2 goals defeated Harden 16.
In other matches last weekend, Crookwell put Burrangong out of their misery by 44-24, North Canberra 64 beat Boomanulla 0 Cootamundra 36 beat the UC Stars 30. Bungendore had the bye.
The final ladder looked this way: Crookwell 22, Boorowa 22, Bungendore 21, Harden 21, North Canberra 16, Cootamundra 14, Boomanulla 6 UC Stars 4 and Burrangong 0.
This week's games promise to be extremely close encounters. In the qualifying semi, Boorowa will be reasonably fresh having only played one game in the past three weeks.
Bungendore are coming off a bye last weekend so they too, should be refreshed.
These sides have met twice this season for one win each. Bungendore won the first encounter 28-10 at Bungendore whilst Boorowa turned the tables at home winning by 32-20.
When they last met, Boorowa went on a try scoring blitz with five tries in fifteen minutes but its hard to see that happening again.
With the home ground advantage, Boorowa should start very slight favourites, and providing they can contain the Tigers pack and exhaust the big Tiger forwards, the Boorowa backline should do the rest.
Rovers to win by 6.
The elimination final between Harden and North Canberra is also intriguing.
They have met just once this season where Harden prevailed by 18-12. On their day, North Canberra can match anyone, but they have been somewhat inconsistent.
Harden have only lost three games and despite finishing fourth were only one point off the minor premiership. Mclean Oval and a huge home crowd should be enough to get the Hawks home but an upset by the Bears would not surprise. Harden to win by 8.
The league tag last weekend saw the Boorowa Roverettes go down by 38-4 but as they have done all season, they played with great courage and commitment.
With just ten players, the Roverettes did well to contain the rampant Harden Hawkettes even though the score wasn't a true reflection of their effort.
Chyenne Grocott-Robins was the try scorer for Boorowa.
The Roverettes are now finished for the year and despite missing this years play offs, they will be back next season with a few new recruits on board.
The best and fairest points went to Cheyenne Grocott-Robins with three points, Mackella Pye two points and Imogen Pye one point.
Sarah Dwyer picked up the Players Player award.
In the league tag this weekend, the qualifying semifinal will be between Cootamundra and Crookwell at Boorowa on Saturday @ 1.15pm.
The winner to take on Harden the following week.
The loser will live to fight another day. The elimination final will be played between North Canberra and Bungendore on Saturday at Mclean Oval in Harden commencing @12.45pm.
Saturdays league action in Boorowa will kick off at 11.30am with the qualifying final of the Katrina Fanning Teir 2 competition between the Harden WorHawks and the Tuggeranong Bush Rangers.
The Worhawks should get away with the win. Harden to win by 8.
Meanwhile our under 17's girls tackle team is set to play this Sunday commencing at noon against South Coast at the Boorowa Showground. This is the final round before the semis in which Boorowa will be a prominent part of.
This Saturday will also double up as Ladies Day for Boorowa which had to be postponed a couple of weeks ago due to Burrangong forfeiting.
This is always a huge day on the league calendar where we pay tribute to the wonderful ladies that contribute so much to the club and competition both on and off the field.
This year the club is raising funds for the fight against Ovarian and Breast Cancer, a very worthy cause.
Saturday will be of the biggest days in local league for many years as the Rovers look to advance to a grand final qualifier against Crookwell the following week.
Hopefully a massive crowd will get up to the showground to watch the lads and cheer them on to even greater heights.
See you there.
