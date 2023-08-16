Word in the street: Recognising Mary's work

Saw a very enlightening interview with ex-prime minister Tony Abbott last week. In a very down to earth approach, Mr Abbott put a very clear, histrionic free reason as to why he supports a No vote in the upcoming Voice Referendum. He highlighted the current huge amount of money available to support Aboriginal peoples and could see no reason for establishing another bureaucracy and expressed doubt that the huge cost of the Referendum could be justified. He finished with a comment that he doesn't want to see a bureaucracy that can only divide Australia. Mr Abbott may be aware, but the whole process, I feel, has already created division.