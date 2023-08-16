Word in the street: Recognising Mary's work

Not often we get to acknowledge someone who has given 30 years of service to an organization. The Catholic Church at Mass on Sunday, August 6 saw Mary Kelly retire as cleaner of the Church. Her service was duly recognized with a small gift and certificate of appreciation presented at the Mass by Father Jiss and Paul Reardon.
Thirty or so dedicated years that the community can appreciate and I appreciate Frank popping out to deliver me that news. Remember, it is your paper and I love to share the news with you.
It's always a pleasure to welcome new shops opening in our region and on the weekend of August 5/6, Birds Bees and Me opened in the old bakery between Shawn's and the Chinese Restaurant. Currently planned to open Saturday and Sunday 10am to 2pm presenting a range of goods many of which are bird or bee oriented. All the best to Kim Rogers and family for setting up what should be a good place to visit and browse.
Saw a very enlightening interview with ex-prime minister Tony Abbott last week. In a very down to earth approach, Mr Abbott put a very clear, histrionic free reason as to why he supports a No vote in the upcoming Voice Referendum. He highlighted the current huge amount of money available to support Aboriginal peoples and could see no reason for establishing another bureaucracy and expressed doubt that the huge cost of the Referendum could be justified. He finished with a comment that he doesn't want to see a bureaucracy that can only divide Australia. Mr Abbott may be aware, but the whole process, I feel, has already created division.
Warren Mundine speaks so well of reasons why there is really no need to have this Referendum quoting Prime Minister Albanese saying, "If you vote No you'll get more of the same." Warren Mundine's reaction was well put, "Actually, if you vote yes, you'll get more of the same. And it will be in the Constitution."
Warren Mundine made the very truthful statement, "The campaign for the Voice is based on a lie that Aboriginal people don't already have a voice. They do. They have many. Hundreds of Aboriginal organizations across Australia represent traditional owner groups and service areas in law, health and social services." Warren Mundine added, "The problems facing many Aboriginal Australians and communities today can only be solved by economic participation - kids in school, adults in jobs, people starting their own business and owning their own homes."
I, myself, have said the Government doesn't need another bureaucracy, but simply needs to ensure what is already operating works.
Warren Mundine is always worth reading. I'll be carrying copies of my referred insertion around with me. You only have to ask.
A Texan farmer was visiting Glen at an Australian farm, Glen, showed off his large wheat field and the Texan said his wheat field was at least twice as big. Looking at a herd of cattle, the Texan said his Longhorns were at least twice as large. The conversation had almost died when the Texan saw a mob of kangaroos hopping through the field and asked Glen, "What are those?"
The Aussie replied with an incredulous look, "Don't you have grasshoppers in Texas?"
The Matilda's magic continues. Hopefully, by the time you read this it has continued and they're in the final.
