Word in the street: Recognising Mary's work

By John Snelling
August 16 2023 - 10:14am
Mary Kelly overlooking the Church she has cleaned for the past 30 years.
Mary Kelly overlooking the Church she has cleaned for the past 30 years.

Not often we get to acknowledge someone who has given 30 years of service to an organization. The Catholic Church at Mass on Sunday, August 6 saw Mary Kelly retire as cleaner of the Church. Her service was duly recognized with a small gift and certificate of appreciation presented at the Mass by Father Jiss and Paul Reardon.

