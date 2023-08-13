Stu thanks his customers

The Ampol Service Station in Boorowa has been sold and Stu Johnston says goodbye.
"I wish to inform you that after 15 years of being the owner/operator of the servo, I have sold the business.
"I feel that the time is right to move onto the next venture with my wife Dee. We're not sure what our future plans are at this stage.
"I'm so thankful for the loyalty of my customers, a lot of them being long term. Both Dee and I have enjoyed the rapport, laughs and friendships with many of you. Thank you to the staff I've had over the years, your contributions have been appreciated greatly.
"I'm extremely pleased to announce that we have sold to a local company, with the new owners being South West Fuel, the only company I have purchased fuel from since opening.
"I believe South West Fuel want to continue the day to day running of the business as customers know it; with minimal change, just different faces to greet you.
"Dee and I wish South West Fuel all the best in their endeavours to continue providing service to this great town of Boorowa.
"Our last day of trading will be Sunday, August 27." Stu said.
