South West Slopes prepares for fire season with El Nino looming

The South West Slopes Rural Fire Service are preparing for a hotter and dryer period heading into Summer in 2023.
South West Slopes Rural Fire Service (SWSRFS) district manager, Andrew Dillon, said this week, "The Bureau of Meteorology have issued El Nino Alert which is likely to result in higher fire activity within the South West Slopes in late Spring and into Summer.
"The recent rainfall across the Zone has resulted in increased grass growth which is likely to result in an average to above average grass fuel load.
"The North of the State is currently experiencing a busy fire season. As the fire season progresses to the South of the State the South West Slopes is likely to start seeing grass and bush fire activity in October.
"It is important for landholders and other members of the community to prepare now for the fire season ahead.
"Residents in the South West Slopes should commence and continue the following activities as we head into the fire season." Mr Dillon said.
The top five actions landholders can take to make their property safer are:
Clear and maintain firebreaks - they can help prevent a fire spreading to or from your property.
Clear around assets and buildings - to help protect sheds and valuable equipment. Grazing livestock around assets is a good way to reduce the risk.
Check for restrictions before using fire - The South West Slopes Fire Control Centre can be contacted on 63861700 for information on fire restrictions.
Check and maintain equipment - a build up of debris can cause a fire, destroying equipment and crops.
Have firefighting equipment handy - maintain hoses and water pumps, and check your water supply. Check private fire tankers to ensure they are operational and ready for the fire season.
Mr Dillon also urged residents to download the Fires Near Me NSW app and set a Watch Zone to monitor fires in their area.
The South West Slopes RFS have been and will continue to conduct hazard reduction burns to reduce grass fuels in a number of locations across the Zone.
Residents across the Zone can find out more about the location of these burns on the South West Slopes Zone Facebook page or the RFS Website.
The South West Slopes Zone takes in the Local Government Areas of Cootamundra, Harden, Young and Boorowa. There are 50 Rural Fire Brigades within the Zone.
Grass fuels predominate throughout the Zone with some light and heavily timbered country in the North East. There are five staff working in the areas of Infrastructure, Membership, Operations, Administration and Management.
On Wednesday, August 9 the NSW RFS completed a hazard reduction burn at the Harden Racecourse east of Harden. Over the coming weeks further hazard reduction burns are scheduled to be completed across the South West Slopes Zone.
The South West Slopes Bush Fire Risk Management Plan has now been endorsed for public exhibition. The RFS will be shortly seeking feedback on our new plan from our local community. Stay tuned for updates.
The Bush Fire Danger Period will start on October 1, 2023 for the Cootamundra Gundagai and Hilltops LGA's. The time to start preparing your property is now, visit https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/plan-and-prepare/farm-fire-safety for further information in regard to preparing your property.
