Pitmaster set to cook up a storm in Hilltops

August 10 2023 - 9:51am
Pitmaster, Adam Roberts, who will be the star attraction at the Hilltops Winter Glow Festival this Saturday.
One of the leading figures in the Australian and New Zealand barbecue scene, Adam Roberts, will create amazing flame cooked food, at the Hilltops Winter Glow Festival at Young Showground this Saturday.

