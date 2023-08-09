Pitmaster set to cook up a storm in Hilltops

One of the leading figures in the Australian and New Zealand barbecue scene, Adam Roberts, will create amazing flame cooked food, at the Hilltops Winter Glow Festival at Young Showground this Saturday.
The Hilltops Winter Glow Festival is a community celebration of Winter that will feature hearty seasonal foods, rousing live music, activities for children, roving LED light performers and fireworks.
BBQ Grand Champion Pitmaster Adam Roberts is a star attraction of the event, and he comes with amazing knowledge and experience cooking over woodfire using smokers, grills and barbecues.
In July this year Adam managed the Vivid Fire Kitchen in Barangaroo, Sydney, being the resident Pitmaster supporting some of the world's best Pitmasters and Chef's over the full 23 days of the Sydney Vivid Festival 2023.
The same month he organised and participated in a competition with the best barbecue teams in Australia at a Top 30 Invitational Contest in Port Macquarie.
At the Hilltops Winter Glow Festival Adam will create mouth-watering food, provide regular cooking demonstrations and during his regular presentations will offer barbeque and outdoor cookery fans invaluable tips and tricks of the trade to take home and utilize.
Adam says he is really looking forward to his visit to the Hilltops and estimates that he has visited hundreds of small towns in Australia and New Zealand.
"I love getting out there and connecting with people and sharing the love of barbecue," he said.
Adam has had a longstanding love of cooking and he was inspired to set up his own food truck after a visit to New York in 2012.
He and a friend then began introducing people back home to the American style of barbecue and his involvement in the industry and phenomenal success has flourished to this day.
To ensure the greatest of choices, there will also be food trucks as well as local produce and market stalls at the event.
Back from Canberra, home grown talent Harry Cleverdon will weave his musical magic, and local band The Young Ones will play everyone's favourites, both old and new.
Hilltops Winter Glow Festival is a free event and will run from 4pm to 9pm at the Young Showground with something for everyone.
Free shuttle buses will also be in operation from the Young Visitor Information Centre out to the venue and back. For those who wish to drive, there is plenty of parking available at the venue.
For further information: www.visithilltopsregion.com.au
