Event to explore connections between people and environment

As part of National Science Week the CORRIDOR Project will be hosting an event this Saturday simply called "Wyangala".
The event will be held at the CORRIDOR Project headquarters 2997 Darby's Falls Road, Wyangala, with registration from 10am at the Woolshed.
The program runs all day to early evening guided by First Nation scientists, arts-workers and knowledge holders through a series of field walks, presentations and interactive workshops.
Learn how to identify plants and medicines for cultural use with Aleshia Lonsdale, broaden your knowledge with traditional fire management with Greg Ingram, view the night sky through Wiradjuri sky stories with Ian 'Dougie' Sutherland.
A Welcome to Country will be performed by Aunty Esther Cutmore.
This "Inspiring Australia" initiative is supported by the Australian Government as part of National Science Week.
Session 1, Cultural Plant Uses and Weaving is from 10.30-12.30pm with Aleshia Lonsdale.
There will be a break for lunch from 12.30-1.30.
Session 2, Cultural Fire Management is from 1.30pm to 4pm with Greg Ingram.
Dinner will follow this presentation between 5 - 6pm in the Shearer's Quarters.
Session 3, Indigenous Astronomy is 6 - 9pm with Ian 'Dougie' Sutherland.
Bookings for sessions, lunch and dinner are essential.
More information on fees and bookings can be found at the Corridor Project website, www.thecorridorproject.org/wyangalanationalscienceweek2023
