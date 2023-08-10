Goldies win elimination semi final against Harden

The boys in gold cotton made their way to Harden on Saturday for the elimination semi-final against the Red Devils, running out winners 11-0.
It's always an instant classic between these two rivals and this game was no different.
The Goldies' defence stood tall once again as they began the game dominating territory thanks to a sharp kicking game from fly-half Jamie Golden.
Repeated attacks on the Harden try line didn't end up in points, but Bullfrog made the most of a few penalties and Goldies were up 6-0 at the half.
The second half was an incredible arm-wrestle, with both teams showing stoic defence.
The Goldies scrum and lineout was dominant during the crucial stages and the piggies deserve all the credit for keeping the pressure on.
Finally the Harden line cracked late in the second half as Hamish McGuinness swan-dived over out wide as the crowd erupted.
Bullfrog's conversion looked good but hit the post and it was 11-0 with 10 minutes to go.
The Goldies held on through some solid bench minutes from Harry Gibbons, Bilbo Suttor, James Green and Josh Carmody.
Once again all players deserved points as they continue to dig deep for their mates to keep the season alive. Coaches Cheese and Benny were proud of the effort shown all across the park, but know that an even tougher challenge awaits this Saturday in Blayney.
The Gold Army were out in full force on Saturday and the club thanks everyone for their support.
An additional thank-you to Sheany for coming over as trainer and the Boorowa Rovers Rugby League Club players for supporting after their opposition forfeited their game. Good luck to the Rovers this weekend in a huge game with a chance to host a final in Boorowa.
We hope to see as many supporters as possible in Blayney on Saturday at 3:15pm.
The boys will need every voice there to get them over the line.
Tries: Hamish McGuinness. Penalties: Bullfrog 2.
3 points and Player's Player: Michael Berry, 2 points: Toby McGrath, 1 point: Josh Dean. Chick's Pick: Marty Corcoran. Daughters of Boorowa Pick: Michael Berry
See you in Blayney as the boys play Blayney for a chance to play a Grand Final in Young vs Minor Premiers Young Yabbies.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.