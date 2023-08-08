Word in the street: Volunteering is important

The number of people volunteering in our communities has dropped about 23 percent nation wide of late.
I remember Alby Schultz making the statement that if all volunteers decided to quit, the Government would have to find several billion dollars to make up the short fall.
The success of a town or village is paramount on the input of its volunteers.
How did that American recruitment slogan go: 'Uncle Sam needs you.'?
Believe me, your town needs you.
All towns need people willing to step in and lend a hand - volunteers.
Think, young or old, about what you can offer a service organization, it doesn't have to be much and for new residents a great way to meet people and get involved.
I can remember a family came to town and left complaining no-one made them feel welcome. They never got themselves out to meet people and missed a great opportunity.
Want to get started, the local phone book has a page of community organizations. Have a yarn at shops, churches, clubs, pubs sport, whatever.
The main service organizations in Boorowa are CWA with contact Karen Smith 0458 752 701, Lions, Marilyn Miller 0427 053 086 and Rotary, Lyn Diskon, 0427 900 313.
Help your town, help our organizations, check out what is on offer.
WITS
Saw Councillor Piper chatting to a chap the other day and told it was about the possible cycle trail to Galong. Angus Mitchell has been petitioning locals and approaching politicians regarding the Boorowa water supply.
There was a suggestion to have one trench taking natural gas to Harden and bringing water to Boorowa. Could be done under a cycle track.
Wouldn't we all like to know where we stand, but don't hold your breath.
WITS
When it comes to horror movies, I am a self-confessed Wuss. One of my most horrific memories of a horror movie was Alfred Hitchcock's 'Psycho'.
This movie, a typically masterful creation in this genre, was released on this day in 1960. It didn't matter if it starred Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh, as it did, I was one very scared 13year old.
I remember there was a scene in a shower that blew me away. To this day I don't watch horror movies.
I remember walking out of 'War of the Worlds' at about 9ish yet saw it years later and thought it tame. With today's technology, do a remake of either and I'd give them a big miss.
WITS
A man worked all his life and had saved all his money. He loved money more than anything and before he died he said to his wife, "Now listen, when I die I want you to take all my money and place it in the casket with me. I'll need it in the afterlife!"
The wife promised.
The man died and he was stretched out in the casket, the wife was sitting next to her best friend. As the undertaker was about to close the casket, the wife came over with a box and placed it in the casket. Her friend said, "I hope you weren't crazy enough to put all that money in there with your stingy old man!"
The wife assured her friend she had, because, as a good Christian, she had promised.
"You mean to tell me you put every cent of his money in the casket?"
"I sure did." said the wife, "I got it all together, put it in my account, and wrote him a cheque."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.