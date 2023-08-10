BreastScreen van to visit Boorowa in September

An appointment with BreastScreen NSW is free, takes less than 20 minutes and no doctor's referral is needed. All women are invited by BrestScreen NSW to screen every two years from the age of 50.The mobile clinic visiting Boorowa is equipped with a lift system to support women with health conditions or disability to have their mammogram. To book a free mammogram with BreastScreen NSW, visit book.breastscreen.nsw.gov.au or call 132050.