BreastScreen van to visit Boorowa in September

The mobile Breast Screen van will be in Boorowa from September 4 - 8.
BreastScreen NSW provides free breat screening to women to support the early detection of breast cancer.
Director of BreastScreen, Greater Southern, Veronica Scriven, says a regular breast screen is one of the most important things women can do for their health.
"Detecting breast cancer early increases your chance of survival while reducing the likelihood of invasive treatment, such as mastectomy or chemotherapy. Around 90 percent of women diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history. This is why breast cancer screening is so important for all eligible women."
Ms Scriven says having a BreastScreen NSW van in Boorowa makes it easier for women to attend their recommended two-yearly screening.
"Bringing these vital services to Boorowa means more local women can be screened. Life gets busy and we want women to make their health a priority." The BreastScreen NSW van will be located in Pudman Street, opposite Park Street.
An appointment with BreastScreen NSW is free, takes less than 20 minutes and no doctor's referral is needed. All women are invited by BrestScreen NSW to screen every two years from the age of 50.The mobile clinic visiting Boorowa is equipped with a lift system to support women with health conditions or disability to have their mammogram. To book a free mammogram with BreastScreen NSW, visit book.breastscreen.nsw.gov.au or call 132050.
