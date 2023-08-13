Boorowa News
Woolfest art show and sale to be held in Old Courthouse

Updated August 15 2023 - 8:43am, first published August 13 2023 - 11:37am
Well-known local, Barbara Manion, with some of the artworks entered in the Exhibition and Sale at last year's Boorowa Irish Woolfest.
A call has gone out to artists inviting them to enter the 2023 Boorowa Irish Woolfest Art Show and sale as part of this year's Festival which is fast approaching at the end of September.

