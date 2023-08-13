Woolfest art show and sale to be held in Old Courthouse

A call has gone out to artists inviting them to enter the 2023 Boorowa Irish Woolfest Art Show and sale as part of this year's Festival which is fast approaching at the end of September.
The Art Show and sale will officially open in the Old Courthouse Building in Marsden Street on Friday September 29, and remain open to the public until Monday, October 2.
All proceeds from the exhibition and sale will be shared between the two local schools, St Josephs Primary School and Boorowa Central School.
Exhibition entry forms are now available on the Boorowa Irish Woolfest page and will be received no later than Friday, September 15, 2023.
Important Dates:
Further enquiries may be directed to: Mrs Susan Corcoran 32 Scott Street Boorowa NSW 2586Phone 0429 467 544, email susancorcoran91@gmail.com or Ms Jacqueline Corcoran Phone 0400 200 205, email jacqueline.a.corcoran@gmail.com
