Goldies into semis

The Goldilocks put in one of their best efforts of the season on Saturday against Cootamundra.
First ever tries to Lucy Kershaw and Charlotte Penrose had the crowd roaring, and Isabella Piper continued her superb performances this year, crossing for her own converted try.
Anna Dreverman, Jorja Klaassen and Kim Collins were brutal in defence, and Emily Roberts and Kirsty Taylor looked dangerous all day.
Coaches Jeremy Dreverman and Tim Gregory couldn't be prouder of the effort and improvement the girls have shown as the season has progressed - there is no doubt that they will be a force of the competition in coming years.
The final score was Goldilocks 17 - Cootamundra 45.
Tries: Bella Piper, Charlotte Penrose, Lucy Kershaw. Conversions: Bella Piper 1.
3 Points - Bella Piper, 2 Points - Kim Collins and Marnie Halls, 1 Point - Charlotte Penrose and Lucy Kershaw. Player's Player was Maddie Penrose. Richard's Pick - Marnie Halls. Mike's Mug - Harmony Hemming.
A huge second season for the 'Locks comes to an end, and they are one of the real success stories of the competition this year.
Bring on 2024 for the Goldilocks.
The Goldies men's match was a game for the ages.
Brutal at times, but with outstanding passages of play, the Goldies held Cootamundra scoreless through relentless defensive efforts and dominating the scrum.
Every player dug deep for their mates and deserved their first victory over Cootamundra in five years.
George Chudleigh, Little Benny Griffiths and Josh Dean were outstanding, while Hamish McGuinness was huge off the bench.
A Bullfrog penalty on halftime had the Goldies 3-0 up at the break.
A well deserved try to Little Ben early in the second half took the total to eightpoints, which the Goldies needed to qualify for finals.
Michael Berry, Keagan Size and Marty Corcoran showed their leadership in attack and defence, and new recruit Tom Anderson was everywhere across the park.
The Goldies showed their maturity as these games have typically slipped away from them over the past few seasons.
An incredible match to watch and the huge Goldies crowd helped get the boys over the line, earning fourth spot on the ladder which means they head to Harden next Saturday in what will be an entertaining local derby.
Tries: Little Benny Griffiths. Penalties: Bullfrog 1.
3 Points - Little Benny Griffiths. 2 Points - George Chudleigh. 1 Point - Josh Dean and Jamie Golden. Player's Player - George Chudleigh. Chick's Pick - Jamie Golden.
Incredibly, as the Goldies won by eight points, they qualified for the finals by a meagre one point over Cootamundra.
We need the Goldies Army in full force this Saturday in Harden for the first round of the finals.
It's 'win or go home' for the remainder of the season for the Men in Gold Cotton - see you in Harden at 3:15pm Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.