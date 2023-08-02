Word in the street: Boorowa gives generously

I've been watching the World Swimming Championships from Fukuoka, Japan, marvelling at the brilliance of these world champions. The term superhuman often came into the commentary with many world records broken. The performance of many of our women swimmers was most impressive, the likes of Ariarne Titmus, Emma McKeon. Kaylee McKeown and Mollie O'Callaghan performed brilliantly. The men were not in the main as successful. With the 2024 Paris Olympics less than a year away, we can look forward with some anticipation, and who knows what new stars will emerge.