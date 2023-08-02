Boorowa News
Word in the street: Boorowa gives generously

By John Snelling
August 3 2023 - 9:18am
Dawn Barton with Maree Skelly at the recent Burrowa House Open Day. Dawn's contributions to Burrowa House were recognised with a plaque unveiled in her honour.
Absolutely unbelievable, the generosity of Boorowa residents. A few weeks ago charity events for Scleroderma were an outstanding success. Scleroderma touched the people of Boorowa, but the charity event for Burrowa House touches the heart strings and topped the earlier fundraiser. Wonderful visitation to the open day witnessing the opening of the new wing by Member for Hume Angus Taylor, but purse strings were thrown open and over $40,500 was raised at the open day and evening dinner. It is reassuring to know Burrowa House Aged Care facility is here, it is moving forward and will soon be serviced by its own bus.

