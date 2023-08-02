Word in the street: Boorowa gives generously

Absolutely unbelievable, the generosity of Boorowa residents. A few weeks ago charity events for Scleroderma were an outstanding success. Scleroderma touched the people of Boorowa, but the charity event for Burrowa House touches the heart strings and topped the earlier fundraiser. Wonderful visitation to the open day witnessing the opening of the new wing by Member for Hume Angus Taylor, but purse strings were thrown open and over $40,500 was raised at the open day and evening dinner. It is reassuring to know Burrowa House Aged Care facility is here, it is moving forward and will soon be serviced by its own bus.
WITS
How often do you wander around the supermarket trying to remember what you're supposed to buy? I mentioned my quandary to a chap the other day and he told me of a wonderful solution. He lists what he wants on his phone. He said when he wrote a note on paper he'd usually forget it. He never forgets his phone. I still wander and wonder, haven't tried the phone yet.
WITS
I've been watching the World Swimming Championships from Fukuoka, Japan, marvelling at the brilliance of these world champions. The term superhuman often came into the commentary with many world records broken. The performance of many of our women swimmers was most impressive, the likes of Ariarne Titmus, Emma McKeon. Kaylee McKeown and Mollie O'Callaghan performed brilliantly. The men were not in the main as successful. With the 2024 Paris Olympics less than a year away, we can look forward with some anticipation, and who knows what new stars will emerge.
WITS
How low can you go? I've heard it all now. Vote yes Voice activist Thomas Mayo is now preaching his misconstrued gibberish to primary school kids. It happened at Bundaberg Catholic Primary School where, unbeknown to parents, he lectured for one and a half hours creating the impression, wrongly, Australia was a cesspit of interracial conflict and discrimination. There are so many misconceptions regarding Australia's history and it is in schools children should learn the absolute truth regarding Australia's development.
WITS
We all remember little rhymes that we used to keep things in our minds. Who can forget this one. 'Fourteen hundred and ninety two Columbus sailed the ocean blue'? It was on this day in 1492 that Christopher Columbus, Italian sailor/explorer, set sail from Palos in Spain in three ships, Nina, Pinta and Santa Maria, to sail across the Atlantic in search of, as he believed, new sea routes to the Far East (China, japan and India). We now know he discovered the Americas.
WITS
Ronnie took himself to the movies to see 'Slumdog Millionaire' only to find two women in front of him. Ronnie couldn't hear the movie, so he leaned forward and said in a stage whisper, "Excuse me ladies, but I can't hear!"
"I should hope not," stormed one of the women, "this is a private conversation!"
WITS
A few weeks ago I mentioned how Boorowa has lost its old characters. Last week the late Furner Dwyer came up in conversation. I shared Furner's memorable response when asked how he was going, like the persons I was talking to, I'm sure you'll love his response, "At least I'm still bloody vertical. I might be in the catching pen, but he ain't got me yet!"
