Monastery provides a warm welcome to Boorowa Probus Club

Boorowa Probus Club members recently travelled to St Clement's Monastery at Galong where they were taken on a tour of the facility. The 21 member delegation enjoyed morning tea and a "Christmas in July" lunch as part of their tour.
The next event planned for the Club is a Friendship lunch on August 16 at the Boorowa Ex-Services, bookings at the Club.
PROBUS members back row from, L to R Lola Malone, Susan Musgrove, Margaret Bloomfield, Dawn Barton, Suzanne Manning, Brenda Thompson, Slyvia Pearsall ( in front) Mary Corcoran, Jan O'Day, Jenny Carter, Chris Carter, Sharon Meere. Front row from L to R - Gary Stammers, Mark Dwyer, Judy Hinchcliffe, Barb Kessler, Peter Brewer, Colin Good, Bev Good, Maureen Beere.
