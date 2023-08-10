Boorowa News
Monastery provides a warm welcome to Boorowa Probus Club

Debbie Evans
August 10 2023 - 11:05am
Probus members thanked St Clement's staff for their hospitality on their recent tour. For information on Probus call Sharon Meere, 0415207541.
Boorowa Probus Club members recently travelled to St Clement's Monastery at Galong where they were taken on a tour of the facility. The 21 member delegation enjoyed morning tea and a "Christmas in July" lunch as part of their tour.

