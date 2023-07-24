Boorowa News
Home/Sport/Local Sport

A tough day at the office for Goldilocks

Updated July 25 2023 - 8:04am, first published July 24 2023 - 11:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the women's game Goldilocks 5, went down to West Wyalong 58.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.