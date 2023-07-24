A tough day at the office for Goldilocks

In the women's game Goldilocks 5, went down to West Wyalong 58.
The Goldilocks came up against the form team of the competition and had a tough day at the office.
The West Wyalong girls were fast, strong and skillful and really put some strong phases of play together.
The 'Locks never stopped all day and Bella was awarded a thoroughly deserved try on the final siren.
Injuries to Eliza Taylor and Alexcen Berry didn't help and the bench stepped up in a big way.
Charlotte Penrose is beginning to show the form that she is capable of and will no doubt be one of the best players in the comp in coming years.
Madie and Anna were strong all day and Harmony led from the front as always.
Coaches Jez and Greggars were proud of the toughness the girls showed against arguably the favourites to win the comp.
Tries to Bella Piper.
3 points - Charlotte Penrose. 2 points - Bella Piper. 1 point - Shae Roberts. Player's Player - Charmaine Carr. Richard's Pick - Harmony Hemming
In the men's Goldies 54 defeated West Wyalong 14.
West Wyalong were low on numbers but never took a backward step in an entertaining game.
The Goldies had the opportunity to play around with combinations which saw the bench get plenty of minutes in preparation for a season defining game against Coota next weekend.
Josh Dean and Felix Crozier were outstanding in open space and were well supported by Jamie Golden, Josh Carmody and Bullfrog.
Mark Poplin dictated terms perfectly at 9, and even though the boys bombed some tries, they were able to put on a handy score by the full time whistle.
Champagne Moment belonged to Jamie Golden with a one 50m solo try and one 50m 'almost' try. Plenty of work on this week at training before our final home game of the year next weekend.
Tries: Michael Berry 2, Felix Crozier 2, Josh Dean 2, Mark Poplin, Jamie Golden. Conversions: Bullfrog 6, Josh Carmody 1.
3 points: Tom the Kiwi Anderson. 2 points: Felix Crozier. 1 point: Jamie Golden. Player's Player: Josh Dean. Mike's Mug: Bullfrog. Chick's Pick: Benny Klose
See you at home Saturday vs Cootamundra.
