Goldies present Ladies Day funds

The Boorowa Rugby Club held their annual Ladies Day fundraiser on June 24.
The club decided that the recipients of this year's fundraising efforts were the Boorowa/Young CanAssist branch and the Nathan Stapleton Spinal Injury Fund.
CanAssist is an essential service for country NSW cancer patients. Statewide CanAssist typically raises and deliver in excess of $2 million annually, equating to more than 10,000 calls for assistance.
CanAssist operates in 50 plus towns across country NSW with branches operated by close to 2,700 members who are all volunteers from their respective communities.
Last Saturday, July 22 at the home game against West Wyalong, Goldies Captain Keagan Size, Goldilocks Captain Harmony Hemming and President Jason Stuart presented Boorowa CanAssist volunteer Kaye Doemling with a donation of $15,069.15.
The Goldies thank the Boorowa community for your continued support of the club and helping them to donate these much needed funds for such great causes.
