Goldies present Ladies Day funds

July 27 2023 - 11:47am
Goldies Captain Keagan Size, Goldilocks Captain Harmony Hemming, CanAssist Boorowa's Kaye Doemling and Boorowa Rugby Club President Jason Stuart.
The Boorowa Rugby Club held their annual Ladies Day fundraiser on June 24.

