Word in the streets: Leading the way for youth

By John Sneling
Updated July 25 2023 - 7:58am, first published July 24 2023 - 9:49am
Could the Boorowa Cricket Ground be the location of the Commonwealth Games in 2026?
Juvenile crime is becoming a dire problem and, from all you hear, a solution is not rapidly forthcoming. Is this anti-social behaviour being displayed by our youth because they no longer have the good role models that set standards of behaviour acceptable in society.

