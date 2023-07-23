Word in the streets: Leading the way for youth

Juvenile crime is becoming a dire problem and, from all you hear, a solution is not rapidly forthcoming. Is this anti-social behaviour being displayed by our youth because they no longer have the good role models that set standards of behaviour acceptable in society.
In sport, whether it be players or spectators, we are seeing violent actions completely out of character in what our sport authorities feel is in 'the nature of the game'. Cronulla Junior Rugby League was concerned about the young players swearing, much of it directed at the referee.
Players can now expect severe repercussions for any on field indiscretions.
Sporting heroes are idols in the eyes of young fans and in Rugby League the often petulant appeals to referees demanding a review, I feel, is sending the wrong impression to these young fans.
The Captains Appeal should be scrapped, don't bring these bad impressions into the game. Also, kill off those infernal TV reviews, they break up the flow of the game and are, in my view, killing it. In my day, we played to the whistle, the ref had the complete say.
WITS
Melbourne Commonwealth Games, 2026, gone with merely the stroke of a Dan Andrew' pen.
Massive cost blow outs from the initial thought of two billion to seven billion dollars are said to be the reason. No Games, but an incredible loss of creditability for Victoria, supposed sporting capital of the world, and to a lesser degree, Australia.
Apparently there were plans to construct new venues in regional areas, like a brand new velodrome whereas they already have an excellent one in Melbourne itself. To pull the pin is a tragic result and surely there had to be a Plan B utilizing existing venues. We won't have heard the last of this decision.
Footnote: a local 'wag' has suggested Boorowa host the Games. Don't think so - we haven't got a velodrome.
WITS
Probus is strong in Boorowa and this group meets on the first Monday of the month, 2.00pm at the Ex-Services Club. To promote awareness, and possibly encourage new members, they are holding a 'Probus Friendship Day Luncheon' on August 16, 12.30pm for 1.00pm start at the Ex-Services Club.
Cost will be $35 for a fab feed, book at the Club, 63853338. Pay at the Club.
Probus organizes some great excursions and interesting speakers and caters especially, but not necessarily, for retirees. If you would like to know more, get along to the luncheon or ring President Maree on 0458853099 or Secretary Sharon on 0452207541.
WITS
A Scotsman, an Irishman and an Englishman are all sentenced to a year in solitary confinement, before being locked away, each is granted a year's supply of whatever he wants to help get through the long spell alone.
The Scotsman takes a year's supply of whisky and is locked away.
The Irishman a year's supply of Guinness and he's locked up with several thousand bottles. The Englishman asks for a year's supply of cigarettes and he's given a pile of cartons.
A year later, their doors are unlocked. The Scotsman staggers out, shouts, "I'm free!" then keels over, dead from alcohol poisoning. The Irishman is dragged out and promptly dies of liver failure. Then the Englishman is freed, and the guards are amazed how bright and healthy he is.
He walks up to the first person he sees and asks, "I say, you wouldn't happen to have a match would you?"
