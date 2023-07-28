Community digs deep for aged care

Over $40,500 was raised for Burrowa House at their 30th anniversary celebrations on the weekend.
Business Manager for Burrowa House, Phil Coggins, said "The Open Day at Burrowa House and the dinner/auction at the Ex-services Club on Saturday were both overwhelmingly successful, with the Boorowa community opening their hearts and wallets to support the town's aged care facility.
"The day kicked off at 10am and visitors, for the first time, were able to access the new north wing since it started operations in 2021.
"Well over 200 people inspected the facility with many attending the official part of the day. Several presentations were made by invited guests including Mayor Margaret Roles, State Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke, Federal Member for Hume, Angus Taylor, and Boorowa's own Karen Webb, now the NSW Police Commissioner.
"Angus Taylor, who played a key role in the grant process back in 2020 officially opened the new wing whilst former president, the late Phil Armitage, original and long-time board member Dawn Barton, and long serving employee Greta Campbell were honoured with permanent plaques.
"On Saturday night, the dinner saw over 170 people come together to enjoy a great night out and bid on a wide range of Items from Tim Tams to Sporting memorabilia with some very generous purchases made.
"The money raised will go towards a range of projects but at the top of the list, the priority is to get a bus up and running for Boorowa Hostel again. With 20 residents in Burrowa House and numerous residents in the village, a bus is critical to meet transportation needs. In the coming weeks, the board and staff will be determining the best options for a bus and how it can be best utilized.
"Boorowa Hostel Incorporated sincerely thanks all those who attended the events on the weekend and those who couldn't make the events but contributed in any way they could. These kinds of events say a lot about a community and it's clear that the Boorowa Community is one of the best in contributing to many worthwhile Charities. Thank you so much." Phil said.
