Community digs deep for aged care

July 28 2023 - 11:07pm
Federal Member for Hume, Angus Taylor, officially opened the new wing at Burrowa House and unveiled a plaque to commemorate the occasion.
Over $40,500 was raised for Burrowa House at their 30th anniversary celebrations on the weekend.

Local News

