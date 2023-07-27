Boorowa News
Home/News/Local News

Inaugural Literary Festival is a huge hit with local readers

By Jeremy Clarke
July 27 2023 - 3:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Boorowa was lucky recently to host it's first Literary Festival, on July 14 and 15.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.