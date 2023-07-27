Inaugural Literary Festival is a huge hit with local readers

The organiser, Jeremy Clarke, billed it as an event where 'readers and writers talked about writing and reading.' Hosted at Dr Clarke's wine bar and bookstore The Absolutely Superb Bibliothèque and Occasional Wine Bar, the event saw internationally acclaimed Australian authors Hayley Scrivenor, Ashley Kalagian Blunt and James McKenzie Watson joined by experienced journalist Iain Payten. The authors were interviewed by local readers from Boorowa, and the list included Anna Dreverman, Jack Ryan, Gabi Corcoran, Stephanie Corcoran and Ali Thomas. Each of the five sessions was a sell-out, with standing room only. Dr Clarke was delighted with the strong show of support and interest and is determined that the event will continue next year. Amusingly, one of the major highlights of the festival for the authors was a visit to the merino stud Merryville, expertly led by Alec Merriman. The welcome there from the sheep was almost as warm as it was at the bar!