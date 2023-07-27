Boorowa News
Boorowa NSW Farmers branch organisers first aid skills course for farmers

July 28 2023 - 9:29am
First aid on farm is a must when the unexpected happens.
Want a certified First Aider on your farm? The NSW Farmers Harden/Boorowa Branch is hosting a First Aid Course specially designed for on-farm situations.

Local News

