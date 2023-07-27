Boorowa NSW Farmers branch organisers first aid skills course for farmers

Want a certified First Aider on your farm? The NSW Farmers Harden/Boorowa Branch is hosting a First Aid Course specially designed for on-farm situations.
This is a certified course that will run over two days and it will be held at the Harden Fire Control Centre on August 3 and 4.
Cost of the course is $295 per person.
Places are limited at 15 people, so first in best dressed. Catering supplied by the Harden/Boorowa Branch.
The Rural and Remote First Aid Course is run over two very full days and is tailored to those living/working on the land where help is not just around the corner!
Covering situations that could occur on the job, this course is ideal for farmers looking to gain valuable first aid skills.
Units of Competency covered are HLTAID013 (Remote/isolated First aid), HLTAID011 (First Aid), HLTAID010 (Basic emergency life support) and HLTAID009 (CPR)
For more information or to book a place contact Catriona McAuliffe, NSW Farmers Regional Services Manager mcauliffec@nswfarmers.org.au or 0488 100 005.
Topics covered will include: ARC guidelines relevant to the provision of first aid, legal workplace and community considerations in relation to the administration of medication, considerations when providing CPR techniques for providing CPR to adults, children and infants signs, symptoms and management of conditions.
Exclusive Content to Rural and Remote First Aid:
Harden/Boorowa Branch Chair, Bronwyn Ryan, previously undertook the training and recommended the course.
"The first aid course provided by Scott with Rural and Remote First Aid Training was the best first aid course I have attended.
"It was well planned and delivered with the right mix of humour, facts and figures.
"The training was relevant to my business and had a good mix of theory integrated with practical applications. The scenarios were well thought out and applicable to farming.
"Even my older employee, who struggles with theory and long days, enjoyed the two days and learnt a great deal. I would highly recommend this course to anyone working in a rural or remote community." She said.,
