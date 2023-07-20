Darts final at the Boorowa Rec Club tonight

Tonight, at the Boorowa Recreation Club, the best teams in local darts will play off in the grand finals of their respective grades.
It's been a long hard road for all these teams, but the big dance is here, and the competition is sure to be adrenalin charged.
In the A - Grade, the defending champions, Charlies Angels, most of whom played darts in the 70's, will take on the Boor along Boozers who consist of some of Binalongs finest darters.
This will be a close contest and it may be a matter of how far the match goes into the night as to who will win.
Boosting the singles champion, Jack Best, the Boozers will be confident of dethroning the Angels.
The B grade will see the Shamrocks up against the Bush Turkeys. The Turkeys will be anything but and should push the Shamrocks all the way.
Tipping an upset here, with the Turkeys taking the win and avoiding the carving knife at Thanksgiving for another year.
In C Grade the Ram and Stallions heavy hitters "Muck Me Rams will clash with the Brown Eyes. Hard to pick a winner here, but if the Brown Eyes have their eyes focussed, they should prevail in a tight one.
Meanwhile the Singles Championships were played last Thursday night at the Ram and Stallion. In an unpredicted men's final, Jack Best proved too good for the surprise packet David Apps winning 3-0.
Dave took out a few big guns along the way, but Jack thoroughly deserved his win throwing a 180 on the night and pegging out with a 142.
The ladies provided some great darts as well with Natalie Allen crowned the Champion beating Kirsty Roberts in a thriller. Both these ladies have been in red hot form for their teams this season and deserved their final places.
Many thanks to the host for the night, Tubby and staff at the Ram and Stallion who as always put on a great spread. The best pizza in town.
See you at the Rec Club tonight at 7.30pm for some hot darts action.
-Double Top (A.K.A. - Coggo)
