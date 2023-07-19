Rampaging rovers tame Tigers

Meanwhile the Roverettes face a huge task to play semifinals now after going down to Bungendore last weekend by 22-4 after trailing by 10-0 at halftime. Boorowa tried hard all game, but the Tigerettes just had a bit too much depth across the park. A semi final spot is now unlikely, but the girls are looking to finish the remaining games of the season strongly starting with North Canberra this weekend.