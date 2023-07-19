Rampaging rovers tame Tigers

A devastating try scoring frenzy by the Boorowa Rovers last Saturday has sent shudders through the other premiership contenders in the George Tooke shield.
The Ruthless Rovers sent a clear message to their rivals that they aren't just in the competition to make up the numbers.
They are the real deal. Five tries in fifteen minutes by the Rovers blew the competition leading Bungendore Tigers away and only halftime saved the Tigers from further carnage.
The game was a real arm wrestle in the first twenty minutes with both sides unable to score despite having good attacking chances.
Defence was the name of the game, and it was a matter of which side would blink first. After twenty minutes, the big Bungendore forwards began to wilt against the mobile Boorowa forward pack who appear to have taken their fitness to another level this season.
The onslaught of tries started on the back of a deep Jayden Cutting kick that saw the Rovers secure possession in the Bungendore red zone.
Cutting weaved through the Bungendore defence to score his first try of the day which Cooper Cross converted for a 6-0 lead. A penalty to the Rovers in the next set of tackles saw Boorowa on the attack again and some silky ball movement along the pacey backline saw Rovers Centre Matt Canellis go over for a try out wide for a 10-0 lead.
Just two minutes later as Bungendore were mounting a counterattack, Rover's speedster Jack Hinds intercepted a ball like a thief in the night and set the field alight racing eighty meters to score the Rovers third try extending the lead to 16-0.
There was barely time for the vocal Boorowa crowd to sip their beers when Cooper Cross broke through the tiring Bungendore Forward pack leading to another attacking raid by the Rovers and a Will Fahey try.
At 22-0, the Tigers were desperate for halftime, but more pain was inflicted on the visitors with two minutes left.
A nice run and offload by Josh Carmody to Jayden Cutting led to another great backline raid and yet another four pointer to the try scoring wizz, Will Fahey.
The halftime hooter temporarily ended the Tigers pain but at 26-0, the damage was already done.
To their credit, the Tigers regrouped after halftime and the worst thing that happened for the Rovers was the halftime break. Bungendore posted their first points of the day after five minutes in the second half. The Tigers went in again after ten minutes and at 26-10 the window was slightly ajar.
However, this was a game Boorowa wanted badly and when Jayden Cutting carved Bungendore up for his second try, the match was all but done at 32-10.
The Tigers did score two more tries in the 22 nd and 26 th minutes to get within twelve points and nine minutes left on the clock but it was a bridge too far for the visitors with the final score remaining at 32-20.
It was one of the best attacking stanzas for Boorowa in many a day as they treated the hometown fans to some razzle dazzle league that would make an NRL team proud.
The best and fairest points went to Cooper Cross with three points. Cooper tore the Bungendore forward pack apart with some relentless running. Jayden Cutting received two points as he sliced and diced the Bungendore defense like a sword through Sushi.
Hamish Scott got one point as he directed the side like a traffic cop from dummy half and cut down the big Bungendore forwards with some great defense. Cooper Cross got the Players Player award. Anyone of the Rovers could have ended up with best and fairest points as they were outstanding right across the park.
What was more impressive was that Boorowa had some key players out, but this team has a lot of depth with plenty of talent across all positions.
Boorowa 32, Jayden Cutting 2, Will Fahey 2, Jack Hinds, Matt Canellis tries, Cooper Cross 4 goals defeated Bungendore 20.
Results from other George Tooke Shield games on the weekend saw Crookwell 26 beat Harden 18 and North Canberra 32 defeat UC Stars 4. Boomanulla won on a forfeit from Burrangong.
Cootamundra had the bye.
The ladder becomes more intriguing each week and the top five has tightened up. Bungendore still lead on 17 points followed by Crookwell 16, Harden 15, Boorowa 14, North Canberra 12 Cootamundra 10, Boomanulla 6 UC Stars 4 and Burrangong 0.
This weekend sees Bungendore and Crookwell meet in a top of the table clash. Harden should account for Burrangong and Cootamundra will be desperate to win against Boomanulla. UC Stars have the bye.
The Rovers clash with North Canberra in a huge game for both teams. Both sides have beaten leaders Bungendore in the past fortnight and are in good form. Home ground advantage should see Boorowa across the line. Boorowa has the chance to go four points ahead of fifth place North Canberra if they win on Saturday.
Meanwhile the Roverettes face a huge task to play semifinals now after going down to Bungendore last weekend by 22-4 after trailing by 10-0 at halftime. Boorowa tried hard all game, but the Tigerettes just had a bit too much depth across the park. A semi final spot is now unlikely, but the girls are looking to finish the remaining games of the season strongly starting with North Canberra this weekend.
The best and fairest points went to Shania Mckinnon who was outstanding again with three points, Lucy Woods tried hard all day for two points and Cheyenne Grocott-Robins was good picking up one point. Grace Barker picked up the players player award.
Results from other league tag matches saw North Canberra 32 beat UC Stars 4 and Harden 26 beat Crookwell 4.
This week in the league tag Boorowa take on North Canberra, Crookwell take on Bungendore, Harden host Burrangong whilst UC Stars and Cootamundra have the bye.
Our under 17's girls tackle team will resume their season after the school holiday break when they take on Cooma in Canberra. The girls are itching to get on the field again as they are semifinal bound.
We are heading towards the pointy end of the season now and every game is crucial. The local teams play their second last game at home for the year and are primed for another big day.
Roverettes kick off is 1.15 and the Rovers take to the field at 2.30pm. See you on Saturday for the absolute best of local rugby league.
