Goldies cross for 11 tries against Temora

GOLDILOCKS - 5 were defeated by Temora Tuskerettes - 52
The girls came up against a very good team all across the park.
Temora's ability to offload after contact made all the difference as they kept their momentum throughout the whole match. The girls dug deep and Bella crossed the line for a well deserved try.
Kim Collins continues to go from strength to strength while Jorja and Charlotte were massive in the defensive line. Plenty to take out of the game as they prepare for another tough assignment next weekend against West Wyalong.
Tries: Bella Piper. 3 points and Player's Player - Bella Piper. 2 points - Shae Roberts and Charlotte Penrose. 1 point - Jorja Klaassen and Anna Dreverman. Richard's Pick - Kim Collins
GOLDIES - 69 defeated Temora - 5
The Goldies put in a solid performance across the park against Temora.
An 11 try blitz showed that the boys have the ability to put great passages of play together, however this has been lacking against the top tier teams in the comp this year. Bullfrog was huge at 15, kicking 7 conversions and setting up multiple tries.
Mark Poplin was the best player on the field, scoring the first two tries and directing play perfectly. Marty and Sizey were damaging ball runners, while Harry Gibbons had his finest game so far in the Gold. Champagne Moment was Benny Klose tearing down the wing to set up Felix in the corner. The bench got to see a lot of minutes, and stepped up well, which will help leading into the final matches of the regular season. All players deserved points, as it was a fine team performance all around.
Tries: Mark Poplin 2, Felix Crozier 2, Jason Stuart 2, Jeremy Southwell, Keagan Size, George Chudleigh, Toby McGrath, Harry Gibbons.
3 points and Player's Player - Mark Poplin, 2 points - Adam Hick, 1 point - Jason Stuart and Tim 'Bilbo' Suttor. Chick's Pick - Slippery Simpson (in a landslide)
As usual, the after match festivities at @boorowahotel was the real winner on the day.
West Wyalong at home this weekend.
