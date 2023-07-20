Goldies cross for 11 tries against Temora

Mark Poplin was the best player on the field, scoring the first two tries and directing play perfectly. Marty and Sizey were damaging ball runners, while Harry Gibbons had his finest game so far in the Gold. Champagne Moment was Benny Klose tearing down the wing to set up Felix in the corner. The bench got to see a lot of minutes, and stepped up well, which will help leading into the final matches of the regular season. All players deserved points, as it was a fine team performance all around.