Focus on staff retention topic of discussion at Boorowa business breakfast

Labour shortages and staff retention will be the topic of the Boorowa Business Chamber, Business Over Breakfast meeting on Thursday, August 10.
The meeting will be from 7.30 to 9am at Pepper's Cafe.
The conversation will be led by Malcolm Peak who runs a Human Resources advisory business supporting a range of regional and metro businesses across NSW and Queensland.
Malcolm will also share some strategies and insights gained from recent research into the recruitment and retention messages of 140 organisations across 10 industry sectors - competitors for the type of people you are seeking to employ too.
Enough has been said about the damage COVID and resultant lockdowns have inflicted upon regional communities. As the world moves out of a lockdown mindset, there are a number of trends that have implications for recruitment and retention in regional Australia:
