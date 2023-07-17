Gymnasts compete at Country Championships

Gymnasts from the Boorowa Gymnastic Club travelled to Armidale recently for the 2023 Country Championships which were held from July 4 to 9.
Gymnasts from across NSW competed in the six gym sports.
Boorowa Club was represented by seven gymnasts competing in Level 3 and Level 4 Women's Artistic Gymnastics.
The Level 3 competitors were Ivy Corkhill, Pippa Sherwood and Ruby Walsh and Level 4 were Charlotte and Anna Cockburn, Claire Corkhill and Lara Rathjen.
All the girls put in magnificent efforts with some excellent routines and personal success with skill execution.
Pippa and Ruby returned to gymnastics at the beginning of this year and Anna at the beginning of term 2 after some time off from training.
Charlotte also made a comeback this term after injury. Lara and Claire had moved up a level after competing at State last year and Ivy also moved up a level after competing at State last year and Ivy also moved up a level after competitions last year.
There were approximately 80 girls in each of the levels. Best apparatus scores for our competitors were Anna on beam 8.9, Lara on vault 8.35, Clair on vault 8.55 and Charlotte on vault 9.1. Medals are awarded on bandings with base score from four apparatus of 35 for silver and 37 for gold.
Charlotte received a silver medal with a score of 35.266 with fourth place on beam and eight on vault. Anna gained eighth place on beam.
Best apparatus scores for the Level 3 girls were Ivy on vault 8.433, Pippa on floor 9.3 and Ruby on floor 8.716. Pippa received a silver medal with a score of 35.045 and placed sixth on beam and floor.
They are now gearing up for the next term's competitions.
