Show wins grant

A People of Post grant has been awarded to the Boorowa Show Society.
Show Secretary, Narelle Nixon, said this week, "The Boorowa Show Society executive committee were delighted to be notified the Show recently received a 2023 People of Post grant".
"Australia Post's local team member and business owner, Prashantkumar Bhatt, from the Boorowa Newsagency, kindly nominated the Show Society for this grant," she said.
The People of Post grants allow Australia Post team members the opportunity to nominate projects they are passionate about for funding from Australia Post.
"The Techno Catch Up project was awarded $1000 to assist the Boorowa Show Society committee to set up eftpos facilities at show time in the show office for membership, sponsorship and entry payments." Narelle said.
"The Society would like to take the opportunity to thank Prashant for giving us the chance to receive one of these grants."
"In other show news, planning is currently well underway for our 2024 show to be held on Saturday, March 2, although the group are finding it difficult to top the wonderful display by the Freestyle Kings this year.
"Sina Banks will be our Group 7 finalist in September in the Rich Fruit Competition. This final will determine competitors who qualify to prepare a rich fruit cake for the 2024 Sydney Royal.
"On the same day, here will be a Boorowa entry in a Group 7 Collection of Knitted woollen articles, put together by three very talented locals, Louise Baer, Jenny Reid and Elizabeth Moorby, who were awarded first prizes at our local show to qualify.
"Keep an eye out for our AGM notice in the Boorowa News and on our social media pages as that meeting is coming up in September and everyone is welcome.
"We are also hoping to hold a commercial cattle competition and seminar in November, which will be earlier than the usual date of this ancillary event, but we will advertise this when planning is finalised," Narelle said.
