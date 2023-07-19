Word in the streets: Open mind on referendum

I recommend we all read what Warren Mundine writes, and especially his piece in the Telegraph of July 12, 2023. Under the heading 'The Day of Mourning Achieved Real Change', I discovered some very interesting facts. Marking the 150 years since the First Fleet landing this day was organised by the Australian Aborigines League and the Aborigines Progress Association, the date, January 26.
Based on a book entitled 'Aborigines Claim Citizen Rights' published by Jack Patton and Bill Ferguson, it looked at three main themes, protests of past callous treatment, the ending of state and territory government 'protection' regimes involving segregation and control of aboriginal lives and thirdly, demand Aboriginal people have full citizenship including equal education opportunity, wages, right to possess property and self-determination. In other words, be equals.
The demands of 'The Day of Mourning' were achieved with the 1967 Referendum removing the exclusion of Aboriginal people in the constitution.
This short precis of what Warren Mundine wrote doesn't do what he wrote justice. We need to keep an open mind coming up to the Voice Referendum. I suggest you find the piece (Telegraph July 12) and have a good read. I'll have a copy or two with me - simply ask.
Last week I mentioned the writing of an old bushie, Ron Pike. Ron grew up with Aboriginal kids, worked with Aboriginal men in cane fields and shearing sheds in Queensland and says racism was never an issue, preferring to judge their ability to get a job done regardless of skin colour. They were working for their country trying to build better lives for themselves.
Ron, in his piece, says, 'European settlement wasn't a scourge, and enabled this country to grow to what it is today, something the Aboriginal people were unable to do'. Ron is opposed to the idea of the Voice and what he says will open eyes, and to get your balance on the argument, have a read. Again, just ask me and I should have a copy on me for you to read.
I bet you can remember where you were at about 2.30pm on this day in 1969. Tuned into a radio or possibly a TV like a majority of the entire world. It was on this day that Apollo11 lunar module carrying Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the surface of the moon. Armstrong and Aldrin walked on the moon seven hours later. Michael Collins remained in orbit in the command module.
In American time, the Eagle landed at 11.32 hours and the walk occurred at 20.17 hours. Not many could forget those immortal words of Neil Armstrong as he set foot on the moon, "One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind'.
Joe walked into the post office wanting to mail a package. "Two day shipping will cost you $12.95 to get there by Friday," the post master told Joe. Joe said, "I'd like to save a few bucks. The package doesn't have to get there till Saturday. Is there any way to make this happen?" The post master nodded, "Sure. You can bring it back tomorrow!"
The News needs your news. A 'major' event or minor, we'll find a place for it. Debbie Evans from the Guardian and myself meet up most Mondays at the Shamrock Café (Top Pub) by 11.00am and if you've got news, we'd love to hear it ... jokes too. Debbie's email address is in the paper, I'm in town most mornings after 10.00am.
