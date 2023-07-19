Boorowa News
Word in the streets: Open mind on referendum

By John Snelling
July 20 2023 - 9:18am
Warren Mundine's article "The Day of Mourning Achieved Real Change" in the Telegraph on July 12 makes for interesting reading. Photo the Daily Liberal.
I recommend we all read what Warren Mundine writes, and especially his piece in the Telegraph of July 12, 2023. Under the heading 'The Day of Mourning Achieved Real Change', I discovered some very interesting facts. Marking the 150 years since the First Fleet landing this day was organised by the Australian Aborigines League and the Aborigines Progress Association, the date, January 26.

Local News

