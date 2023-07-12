Boorowa News
Rovers win the battle of the big dogs

July 13 2023 - 8:20am
The Boorowa Rovers produced their best performance of the season when they took the bite out of the Cootamundra Bulldogs winning 28-12 after leading 18-0 at halftime. It was a crucial victory for the Rovers who now sit in outright fourth spot just two points behind Crookwell and with a real chance of securing a top three berth come semifinal time.

