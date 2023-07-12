Rovers win the battle of the big dogs

The Boorowa Rovers produced their best performance of the season when they took the bite out of the Cootamundra Bulldogs winning 28-12 after leading 18-0 at halftime. It was a crucial victory for the Rovers who now sit in outright fourth spot just two points behind Crookwell and with a real chance of securing a top three berth come semifinal time.
The Roverettes weren't quite so fortunate going down to the Cootamundra Bulletts by 20-0. The loss leaves the Roverettes in a precarious position and they will need to win virtually all their remaining games from now on to make the semifinals.
The Rovers backline had a scintillating first half scoring four tries to have the game well in hand at halftime. A unique statistic of this match was all three Hinds brothers scoring tries for Boorowa and indeed the first three tries of the game and all in the first half. After withstanding a Bulldog attack early Boorowa opened the scoring with Jack Hinds on the end of a backline move to make it 4-0. Cooper Cross landed a superb kick to make it 6-0 after thirteen minutes. In the 25th minute it was Adam Hinds turn to score, again courtesy of a good backline movement. The trifecta was complete when Mick Hinds scored from a beautiful kick through by Jared Prosser and a superb bounce of the ball. The Boorowa halves combination of Cutting and Prosser was devasting with Jayden kicking a crucial 40/20 and Jared landing his kicks on a dime. They consistently had the Cootamundra forwards backpedalling. On the stroke of halftime Boorowa skipped out to an 18-0 lead when young gun Will Fahey crossed for a four pointer.
In the second stanza, Cootamundra came out firing but couldn't break the Boorowa defence. After six minutes Austin Power scored from yet another kick through for a 22-0 lead to the home team. Ten minutes into the half, things got a little heated and one player from each team got to occupy the sin bin for ten minutes.
It wasn't until midway through the second half that Cootamundra finally troubled the scorer but at 22-6 the game was done. With ten minutes left, Jayden cutting sliced through the defence to score a well earned try and nail the Cootamundra coffin shut at 28-6. Cootamundra scored a late one to make the score respectable at 28-12 but Boorowa were far the better team and deserved the points.
The three best and fairest points for Boorowa went to Cooper Cross who again terrorised the Cootamundra defence all day. Jayden Cutting had his best game of the season so far to pick up two points whilst Will Fahey was great again picking up one point. Matt Canellis got the players player award for another solid game.
Boorowa 28 Jack Hinds, Adam Hinds, Mick Hinds, Will Fahey, Austin Power, Jayden Cutting Tries Cooper Cross Two Goals beat Cootamundra 12.
In other games, North Canberra caused a boil over when they inflicted the first defeat of the season to Bungendore. The Bears beat the Tigers by 26-12 in a game the Bears really needed to win. Crookwell continued on their winning way down UC Stars 58-10 whilst Boomanulla, Burrangong and Harden all had their last bye for the season.
In matches this week, Harden take on Crookwell, UC Stars host North Canberra in a local derby, Boomanulla play Burrangong in a game that could determine the wooden spoon whilst the biggest clash will be the Boorowa Rovers at home against the Bungendore Tigers. This game will be a cracker and whilst Bungendore will start favourites, the home ground advantage and the home crowd should get the Rovers home in a tight one.
In the league tag, Boorowa was on the back foot early in the match when Cootamundra scored after just five minutes. The Bullets crossed for two more tries in the half to make it 14-0 at Oranges. The match was still in reach and Boorowa mounted a good attacking raid just after halftime. However crucial handling errors crippled any chance of a revival. The Roverettes defence was much better in the second half allowing just one Cootamundra try. These were the only points scored in the second period. The girls tried hard but were beaten by a better team on the day. Three points for the best and fairest went to Katha Cusack who has been playing good footy all season. Grace Barker picked up two points with a solid game whilst Gen Carmody with one point was unlucky not to score a try with some great running. Grace Barker was the Players Player.
The Roverettes are determined and although they are below their best, they will lift against Bungendore in a game they must win.
In the other league tag games, North Canberra 18 beat Bungendore 8 and Crookwell 12 won in a tight one by 12-6 over UC Stars. In the league tag this week, Boorowa play Bungendore, UC Stars take on North Canberra and Harden play Crookwell. Cootamundra and Burrangong have the bye.
For all those followers of the Under17's girls tackle team, they are in hiatus for the school Holidays and will return in two weeks.
The games for Boorowa this weekend kick off at 1.15 with the league tag between Boorowa and Bungendore before the lads kick off at 2.30pm with the Rovers and the Tigers bound to produce the best of Country league. See you there.
