Rovers win the battle of the big dogs

In the league tag, Boorowa was on the back foot early in the match when Cootamundra scored after just five minutes. The Bullets crossed for two more tries in the half to make it 14-0 at Oranges. The match was still in reach and Boorowa mounted a good attacking raid just after halftime. However crucial handling errors crippled any chance of a revival. The Roverettes defence was much better in the second half allowing just one Cootamundra try. These were the only points scored in the second period. The girls tried hard but were beaten by a better team on the day. Three points for the best and fairest went to Katha Cusack who has been playing good footy all season. Grace Barker picked up two points with a solid game whilst Gen Carmody with one point was unlucky not to score a try with some great running. Grace Barker was the Players Player.