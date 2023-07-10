Serving up table tennis to seniors

Over two years since it was established, the Table Tennis for Seniors program in St John's Parish Hall in Boorowa is still attracting a small but enthusiastic group of participants.
Conducted every Tuesday between 10am and 12noon, the activity, run as a form of outreach by the local Anglican Church, is open not only to seniors but to anyone, of any age or level of fitness, who feels that this exercise would be beneficial for them.
Some participants come only for the social aspect of the morning, and this is also warmly welcomed.
All involved enjoy a break at 11am, or thereabouts, for morning tea where they can exchange recipes, news, views on books they are reading or opinions on current, or past, events.
The activity is overseen each week by the local team of Derrick Mason and his daughter Kathy McLennan, who is responsible for many delicious contributions to the morning tea menu.
Cost of attendance is limited to a small voluntary donation.
Table tennis has great health benefits for people of any age, stimulating the brain function and promoting quick thinking and improved hand and eye co-ordination.
It is a low-injury risk sport that has the capacity to keep one fit and flexible and greatly improve reflexes.
Sports medicine experts consider that people can play table tennis through the whole of life, as there is no question of anyone with a reasonable level of health ever being too old to play.
Among the range of benefits, alongside improved balance and mental sharpness, is the opportunity to make new friends, and enjoy a pleasant social atmosphere.
Some matches can be keenly contested, but the exercise experienced can be a vigorous or as gentle as the individual players prefer.
New participants are always welcome, and many of those already taking part are quick to indicate the improvements to overall health they have experienced from their involvement.
