Serving up table tennis to seniors

By Kathy McLennan
Updated July 10 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 12:54pm
Table tennis for seniors is being held in St John's Parish Hall. Photo supplied
Over two years since it was established, the Table Tennis for Seniors program in St John's Parish Hall in Boorowa is still attracting a small but enthusiastic group of participants.

