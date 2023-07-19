Learning about prostate cancer

Boorowa Rotary was proud to host Associate Professor Hodo Haxhimolla at the Ex-Services Club as a service for the community recently.
Dr Haxhimolla spoke about prostate cancer, the symptoms men may show, the ways in which the cancer may be diagnosed and the ages it may/can occur.
It is generally assumed that prostate cancer is the domain of older men, however it may occur in younger men.
Dr Haxhimolla used a PowerPoint presentation to illustrate how technology is used in both the diagnosis and treatment of this insidious cancer.
At the conclusion of the talk Dr Haxhimolla explained that it may be advisable to have penile implants so that a man feels/is whole again.
He likened a penile implant to breast reconstruction for women after breast cancer. In both instances, an improved mental state after the body has been invaded by cancer, is the main purpose.
The implant allows a man to feel whole again.
While the audience was primarily gentlemen a number of women were present as well.
Members of the audience asked questions and had Dr Haxhimolla clarify areas of concern.
Should anyone want to find out more about prostate cancer, treatment and resources available, please speak to your general practitioner /doctor or visit https://www.pcfa.org.au/
The Rotary Club of Boorowa is planning a further service for the Boorowa Community on Wednesday, August 9 at the Ex-Services Club.
The focus of the August evening will be enabling community members to use and understand a relatively new tool for graphic design, Canva.
People attending will need to bring a laptop or device with them for the training which will be presented by Tionne Young from Sydney.
Boorowa Rotary would like to thank Boorowa Ex-Services Club for making the venue available and the residents of Boorowa for their support.
Boorowa Rotary will be running a barbeque at the Burrowa House 30th Anniversary celebrations this Saturday 10am - 2pm.
