Give your support to the Boorowa Galong Rail Trail

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds for the Boorowa Galong Rail Trail.
This follows the recent announcement the Boorowa Galong Rail Trail has been deemed as feasible.
The committee behind the rail trail has set up the GoFundMe page for business, community members and the general public to donate to the Rail Trail Development Plan.
To donate visit the GoFundMe website and search for the Boorowa Galong Rail Trail.
Committee Treasurer, Julie Poplin, said a recently released Draft Transport for NSW report, the 'South East and Tablelands Regional Transport Plan', contained a statement that, "the current Hilltops Council population of 19,254 would decrease to 19,186 by 2041.
"Hilltops Council's reports from consultants have consistently concluded that tourism is the activity with the greatest potential for growth in the Hilltops region.
"The establishment of this Rail Trail, would greatly boost tourism and help us reverse the predicted trend of declining population.
'If you would like to donate $20, $200, or $2,000 to ensure the next steps of this project are taken to gain funding for a 365-day tourism attraction and community trail, do it today." Julie said.
Julie would welcome any correspondence regarding potential donations and she can be contacted on 0427 853 199 or by email juliepoplin@bigpond.com.
